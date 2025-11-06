Offers a diverse range of innovative curricula, including the IB, ICSE, and CBSE student learning pathways.

Dubai – Bridge Education, one of UAE’s leading K–12 education operators, has announced the next phase of its strategic expansion following an exceptional 195% rise in student enrolments in under five years. Marking a major milestone in the family-owned group’s 15-year journey, the growth underscores its strengthening position within the UAE’s education sector. As the demand for high-quality, future-focused learning continues to accelerate, Bridge Education is preparing to expand its footprint across Dubai through a phased roll-out of new schools, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, wellbeing, and inclusivity in line with KHDA’s Wellbeing Framework and the UAE’s national education vision.

Hukumat Kalwani, Founder of Bridge Education, said: “Education is about creating a legacy of learning that transforms the lives we impact and the communities we live in. Our journey is driven by a steadfast commitment to integrity, inclusivity, and innovation - principles that have guided us in crafting nurturing learning environments for our students. These guiding principles have earned our schools Good and Very Good ratings from governing bodies such as the KHDA and SPEA. This is reflected by the success of our students’ securing placements across leading institutions such as Cambridge University, Imperial College London, Brown, and the University of California, to name a few. At Bridge Education, we believe education goes beyond academia; it shapes character, nurtures purpose, and inspires younger generations to create meaningful impact in the world.”

Bridge Education has introduced several innovative initiatives across its schools, including Smart Labs, Robotics and AI Studios, Innovation and Design Labs, Creative Media Spaces, and a series of Wellbeing Cafés and Mindfulness Programmes, designed to support emotional and social development. Furthermore, in line with Dubai’s Education Strategy 33 and KHDA’s focus on wellbeing and bilingual learning, the group has also reimagined its Arabic programme to make language a lived experience, one that blends culture, creativity, and real-world application.

“Our vision is rooted in the belief that education should spark curiosity, nurture compassion, and instil an entrepreneurial mindset that drives innovation and lifelong learning,” said Kamal Kalwani, Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Education. “Our aim is to shape confident, capable learners who are grounded in their culture and inspired to make a global impact. Bridge schools in the UAE feature Innovation Labs, Wellbeing Spaces, and culturally-grounded learning environments that fosters critical thinking skills, encourages collaboration, and empower students to lead with empathy and innovate with confidence. We are proud to support the UAE’s national agenda for a balanced, inclusive, and purpose-driven education ecosystem that empowers students to innovate, prioritise wellbeing, and embrace entrepreneurship as essential future skills.”

Iain Colledge, Chief Education Officer and Managing Director of Bridge Education, added: “Our goal is to create schools where innovation meets empathy. We are investing in the tools, talent, and technology that inspire students to think critically, act responsibly, and embrace lifelong learning. This strategic phase is about deepening our commitment to the UAE’s education vision and equipping our students with the values and skills to thrive in a changing world.”

Bridge Education’s philosophy underscores its commitment to inspire a passion for learning, inquire through curiosity and critical thinking; empowering students to innovate and create meaningful impact and shape a generation of confident, values-driven global citizens ready for the future. Its portfolio of schools offers a dynamic range of curricula, including, International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum, the Indian Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), all designed to meet the diverse educational needs of UAE families.

The group has grown into a thriving education network that facilitates academic excellence for over 4,500 students from more than 90 nationalities, supported by over 800 dedicated educators and staff. It currently manages and operates Ambassador International Academy (IB Continuum School) in Al Khail, Dubai, the Ambassador School Dubai (ICSE) in Mankhool, Bur Dubai, as well as Ambassador School Sharjah (CBSE) in Muweilah. The Ambassador Schools in both Dubai and Sharjah have been consistently rated ‘Very Good’ by the KHDA and SPEA. Furthermore, the Ambassador International Academy, an authorised IB World School accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS), is one of the few Dubai schools to attain a ‘Good’ rating with ‘Very Good’ features in its first KHDA inspection. Bridge Education schools have consistently achieved strong results in international benchmarking assessments such as TIMSS, PISA, and PIRLS, performing above Dubai’s school average.

Furthermore, the leading K-12 operator, is set to expand its portfolio with upcoming new school openings, underscoring the group’s dedication to delivering world-class education for families. In the UAE, Bridge Education schools have earned prestigious accolades, including the ‘Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award,’ ‘GESS Education Award for Best Initiative for Inclusion and Wellbeing,’ and the ‘Education Excellence Award for STEAM Programme of the Year,’ and many more, underscoring the group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusion, and student success.

For further information about Bridge Education and its schools, please visit: www.bridgeeducation.com

About Bridge Education

Bridge Education is a family-owned education group rooted in the UAE, dedicated to delivering values-driven, future-focused learning experiences. With curiosity, integrity, and inclusivity at its core, the group serves a diverse community through its network of schools, including Ambassador International Academy (IB), Ambassador School Dubai (ICSE), and Ambassador School Sharjah (CBSE). Its purpose is to foster innovation, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship, empowering students to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Bridge Education equips students with future-ready skills through innovative, inclusive, and personalised learning, while fostering global citizenship, creativity, technological fluency, and emotional intelligence. The Ambassador Schools in Dubai and Sharjah have consistently earned ‘Very Good’ ratings from KHDA and SPEA, while Ambassador International Academy, an authorised IB World School accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS), achieved a ‘Good’ rating with ‘Very Good’ features in its first KHDA inspection. The group’s schools perform above Dubai’s averages in international benchmarking assessments such as TIMSS, PISA, and PIRLS, and have placed students in prestigious universities including Cambridge, Imperial College London, Brown, and Warwick. Bridge Education has also received accolades such as the Golden Peacock Award, GESS Education Award, and Education Excellence Award, reflecting its commitment to innovation, inclusion, and student success.

Since 2002, Bridge Education has operated The Princeton Review (www.princetonreviewme.com), with study centres across the UAE and Middle East helping students prepare for college admissions tests and offering personalised advisory services to support entry into leading universities worldwide.