bu Dhabi: Shourak requests will only be considered applicable for eligible insured Emiratis who submit their end-of-service employment applications to the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) after 1st July 2023, clarified the UAE Pension Authority today.

Insured individuals who apply for Shourak based on the date of their employment termination and/or resignation, and not based on their end-of-service date, will not be applicable to benefit from Shourak.

Due to several inquiries received by insured members regarding Shourak, the GPSSA highlights situations whereby individuals ‘cannot’ benefit from Shourak, and those include, insured individuals who are eligible to receive an end-of-service gratuity for their employment years, yet cannot benefit from Shourak due to terminating their employment contract prior to 1st July 2023. Additionally, pensioners ‘are not’ eligible to apply for Shourak, despite meeting all other eligibility conditions, since the aim behind merging employment years is to support insured individuals. Similarly, individuals who have worked for less than one year cannot apply for Shourak, since they do not qualify to receiving an end-of-service gratuity.

Some of the procedures that prevent individuals from applying for Shourak includes submitting a merge request one month ‘after’ joining a new employer/entity, or reaching the legal retirement age of 60. Additionally, insured individuals who voluntarily withdraw from merging their service years prior to completing the required procedures and those who join a new employer/entity after a six-month period, or become deceased prior to completing the merge procedures, will not be able to benefit from Shourak.

It is important to note that it is not acceptable to request a return in the end-of-service gratuity after the merge procedures have been successfully completed and by the GPSSA.

