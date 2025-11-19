Sharjah, UAE – Bank of Sharjah is pleased to announce its role as a Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner in the successful issuance of a USD 750 million, 10.5-year U.S. dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S Sukuk for the Government of Sharjah, in collaboration with leading international and regional banks.

The issuance attracted strong demand from global investors, with the order book peaking at USD 2.0 billion, reflecting solid confidence in the Government of Sharjah’s credit profile. Initial price guidance of U.S. Treasuries plus 145 basis points, tightened significantly to a final spread of 110 basis points, highlighting robust investor appetite and effective transaction execution.

Commenting on the successful completion of this deal, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, said: “We are proud to have played a key role in this Sukuk issuance for the Government of Sharjah. Our participation reaffirms our longstanding commitment to supporting the Emirate’s financial growth and development. we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Government to advance Sharjah’s growth objectives and support its ambitious infrastructure agenda.”

He added: “The strong demand from both regional and international investors underscores the growing confidence in Sharjah’s economic resilience and fiscal discipline. The 35-basis- points tightening from initial price thoughts, coupled with pricing achieved below last year’s issuance, further highlights the strength of the Emirate’s credit story.”

Expressing his satisfaction with the outcome, Mr. Damian White, Chief Treasury Officer at Bank of Sharjah, said: “This transaction reflects the advanced level of cooperation with the Government of Sharjah, and demonstrates the effectiveness of our proactive engagement with global investors. By facilitating this transaction, we are addressing the Government’s funding needs while highlighting Sharjah's solid economic fundamentals and growing investment potential.”