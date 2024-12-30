Manama, Bahrain: Tamkeen 2024:

Tamkeen has announced the launch of a new sector skills report highlighting the skills and jobs required in Bahrain’s Hospitality and Tourism sector.

The report aims to support the development of key professional skills aligned with the evolving needs of Bahrain’s labor market whilst enhancing employment opportunities in the sector. This initiative reflects Bahrain’s commitment to nurturing its local talent, which serves as a cornerstone to achieving sustainable development.

The report identifies the Hospitality and Tourism sector as a key contributor to the Kingdom’s economy, emphasizing its pivotal role in creating diverse job opportunities that empower Bahraini talent to thrive in this dynamic industry.

Bahrain’s competitive advantages make it a unique destination in the Hospitality and Tourism sector. Examples of these advantages are its strategic location in the heart of the Arabian Gulf, its rich cultural heritage, and its advanced infrastructure, which collectively position the Kingdom as a preferred choice for tourists and business travelers alike.

Mr. Amer Marhoon, the Managing Director of Skills Bahrain, commented:

“We are proud to have launched eight skills reports this year in collaboration with various public and private sector entities. These reports aim to identify the skills and occupations in demand in light of the evolving labor market. We remain committed to publishing similar reports to address the needs of the labor market, and to guide both job seekers and those already working in these sectors.”

Skills Bahrain is an initiative that operates under the umbrella of the Labor Fund “Tamkeen” which seeks to fill the skills gap of local talent resulting from the constant changes and development in the global labor market. Skills Bahrain works closely with employers, education & training providers, and government stakeholders, to bridge the skills gap by providing its stakeholders with the necessary intelligence, sector-specific data, and necessary tools. It contributes to the transition from education to employment, and provides a clear path towards career development, therefore developing skilled and globally competitive Bahraini talent.