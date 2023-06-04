Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is celebrating Emirati creativity and Dubai’s history, heritage, and achievements across various fields through its inaugural participation in the fourth London Design Biennale – the biannual global celebration of design-led innovation - held at London’s Somerset House. During the opening, Dubai Culture unveiled the ‘And Beyond’ design installation, created by Emirati architect and designer Abdalla Almulla, commissioned by the Authority with the support of the UAE Space Agency, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Art Dubai Group.

During the private preview day, a delegation from Dubai Culture led by Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector; Khulood Khoory, Projects and Events Director; and the designer Abdalla Almulla, introduced the installation to the press and the VIPs, most notably Sheikh Khalid Saud Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in London.

The Authority’s participation in the Biennale comes within the framework of its keenness to shed light on the creativity of Emirati talent and giving them a platform to present their works on a global scale. It also seeks to exchange experiences, strengthen relations with international bodies and institutions working in the cultural and creative arena, and review best practices related to the design sector, which Dubai attaches special importance and works to develop and push towards its growth and prosperity.

Abdalla Almulla's installation celebrates Dubai’s multifaceted role as a hub of creativity, collaboration, research, innovation, and collective intelligence. It also pays tribute to Dubai's rich history and promising future, seamlessly blending the iconic camel caravans that traversed the deserts, fostering cultural connections between societies, with the monumental launch of the Emirates Mars mission (Hope Probe). Against this interactive landscape, Dubai’s role as a collaborative hub and nerve centre is further explored by displaying pieces from Prototypes for Humanity – a Dubai-based global collective dedicated to solving the world’s most pressing problems through design.

The significance of the 'And Beyond' installation is heightened by the recent announcement of the ambitious UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project and also aligns with the Biennale’s theme, ‘The Global Game: ReMapping Collaborations,’ revolving around collaboration and its role in encouraging creative innovation.

The London Design Biennale features over 40 exhibitors worldwide that will showcase world-leading designs, confront global challenges and inspire audiences with thought-provoking installations. This year's Artistic Director is the Nieuwe Instituut, the Dutch national museum and institute for architecture, design, and digital culture, led by General Director Aric Chen. A new addition to the Biennale, Eureka will also show design-led innovation from the UK's leading research centres to address ideas around sustainability, health, ageing and community cohesion, featuring cross-disciplinary invention and creativity from academics and problem solvers.

Established in 2016 by Sir John Sorrell CBE and Ben Evans CBE, the London Design Biennale promotes international collaboration and the global role of design. Since its inception, the Biennale has welcomed the world’s most exciting and ambitious designers, innovators and cultural bodies to England.