UAE, Dubai – Alfardan Group announced its contribution of AED 50 million towards the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions around the world.

Alfardan Group pledged AED 50 million over a period of 5 years, as a contribution to the campaign, which is inspired by the fact that mothers are their children’s first teachers. They nurture generations and provide them with essential knowledge needed throughout life. The contribution is part of a wide response to the campaign.

Pivotal role

Dr Mahdi Al Fardan, Vice Chairman, Alfardan Group, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a new inspiring initiative from the leading philanthropist, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This blessed campaign is a continuation of other humanitarian campaigns we have come to expect every Ramadan.”

“It is an honor to contribute to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign which honors mothers. The move reflects our continued collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and support of UAE’s humanitarian efforts,” he added, praising the campaign’s role in supporting education across underprivileged communities.

Establishing values

Launched under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign allows contributors to honor mothers by making donations in their names, acknowledging their role in nurturing their families and supporting the education of their children.

Additionally, the campaign seeks to revive the culture of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable impact and giving, while establishing the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity in the community.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).