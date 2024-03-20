UAE, Dubai: Al Waseef Group announced it will donate AED 2 million to support the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund for supporting the education of millions around the world.

Organized under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al MAktoum Global Initiatives’ umbrella, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to honor their mothers by making donations in their name to help support underprivileged communities sustainably through education.

Preserving human dignity

Ubaid Memoni, Vice Chairman of Al Waseef Group, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a message of benevolence from the UAE to underprivileged communities around the world, and a call to maximize global efforts targeting the empowerment of tens of millions of children and youth through education that helps improve their life conditions.”

“Education plays a very vital role in today’s world and we believe this initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum will definitely play a very big role in educating millions of students who are in need,” he added.

“It is an honor to take part in the campaign as part of our commitment to support charity campaigns in the UAE that aim to preserve human dignity and improve lives around the world,” he concluded.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is the latest addition to a series of previous Ramadan charity drives launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which saw massive response and exceeded their targets.

The campaign aims to promote the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, and highlight the role of mothers in nurturing families and supporting their children’s education. It also solidifies the UAE’s humanitarian role by establishing a sustainable endowment that provides education and empowerment to underprivileged populations.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

-Ends-