UAE, Dubai – Al Ansari Exchange announced its contribution of AED 5 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world.

Launched under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to make donations in honor of their mothers, which helps support underprivileged individuals through education. The campaign also promotes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while highlighting the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

The key to positive change

Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects the values of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE community. It is a generous initiative that shows how our leadership prioritizes education as a key to positive change across communities.”

“We are honored to join other contributors to the campaign as part of our commitment to social responsibility and to all charity and humanitarian initiatives launched in the UAE, especially in Ramadan. This campaign is particularly important as it addresses two great causes; honoring mothers and promoting education,” he added.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, builds upon the success of humanitarian campaigns launched in previous years under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).