UAE: Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is set to showcase the Emirate’s best-in-class tourist, cultural and hospitality offerings at ITB Berlin 2025, one of the world’s largest trade shows convening leading players in the international tourism sector, which will take place from 4 to 6 March in Berlin, Germany. This participation underscores ADTD’s commitment to enhancing Ajman’s stature as a leading global tourist destination by attracting industry leaders, tour operators, and travel enthusiasts from all around the globe.

As part of its participation at the event, ADTD will highlight Ajman’s forward-looking vision for sustainable development, positioning the Emirate as a prime destination for international tourist brands seeking promising markets and potential visitors. Moreover, leading travel agencies and hospitality brands from Ajman will also take part in the event, spotlighting the Emirate’s exemplary tourism and hospitality landscape. These include ‘Ajman Saray – A Luxury Collection Resort’, ‘Fairmont Ajman’, ‘Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels’, ‘Bahi Hotel’, ‘Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche’, ‘Perfect Journeys’, as well as ‘Rida International Tourism & Travel’.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department said: “At ADTD, we strive to elevate the local tourism sector by showcasing the Emirate’s unique attractions to global audiences. Our participation in ITB Berlin 2025 aligns with our strategic vision to position Ajman as a world-class travel destination, blending cultural authenticity, natural

beauty, and modern hospitality. By leveraging this global platform, we aim to highlight key investment opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and showcase Ajman’s commitment to sustainable tourism development.”

The participation coincides with the rapid expansion of the Ajman tourism sector, which witnessed an 8 per cent increase in visitor inflow and a 5 per cent rise in tourist revenue last year as compared to 2023. With international travellers comprising over 62 per cent of total visitors, led by German tourists, ITB Berlin 2025 presents an ideal platform to amplify this momentum, expand market reach, and drive investments into the Emirate’s flourishing tourism landscape.

Led by its long-standing legacy, the exhibition is poised to further strengthen Ajman’s burgeoning international presence and global appeal by highlighting exemplary offerings, opening up access to new markets and driving investment into the local tourism sector.

