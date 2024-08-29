Ajman, United Arab Emirates – In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) extends its heartfelt congratulations to all Emirati women, particularly those who have significantly contributed to the department's journey and growth. This special occasion serves as a platform to recognize the exceptional achievements of Emirati women within the tourism sector and their pivotal role in elevating Ajman as a leading destination for tourism and development.

Among the many distinguished women within the department, Mrs. Jawaher Salem Almatrooshi, Director of Supporting Services Department, stands out as a beacon of female leadership. Jawaher is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration from City University Ajman, building upon her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Accounting from the University of Sharjah. Since joining the department, Jawaher has held several key positions, overseeing critical operations including human resources and financial management. She has also chaired essential committees such as the Purchasing Committee and the Human Resources Committee. Her exemplary efforts have earned her numerous accolades, including the Happiness Medal and the Distinguished Employee Award. Additionally, Jawaher has been an active member of the Happiness Creators" team since 2016.

Equally noteworthy is Mrs. Hamda Sultan Almatrooshi, whose outstanding contributions to strategic planning, quality management, and institutional excellence have greatly benefited the department. Hamda holds a Master’s in Strategic Planning and Leadership from Skyline University College and a Bachelor’s in Health Sciences from Zayed University. Throughout her tenure, Hamda has overseen the development of the department’s strategic plan and the implementation of an innovation management system in compliance with ISO standards. She has played a key role in managing projects and initiatives, earning several professional certifications, including the Government Excellence System Evaluator Diploma in 2022 and the Certified CEO of Innovation Certificate in 2021. Her efforts have been instrumental in securing more than 13 international ISO certifications for the department, as well as numerous local and international awards.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasized the crucial role Emirati women play in the advancement of the tourism sector in Ajman. He stated, “On this special day, we honor the achievements of Emirati women who have made the UAE a global leader in women’s empowerment. The contributions of Emirati women within the ADTD have been, and continue to be, a cornerstone in the development of the emirate’s tourism and development sectors. We eagerly anticipate further successes that will reflect their immense capabilities and unwavering dedication.”

His Excellency added, “Together, we are committed to envisioning a promising future, establishing pathways that embody the visions of our wise leadership, and introducing innovations that will leave a lasting impact on the global stage.”

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development remains dedicated to advancing the national policy of women’s empowerment in the UAE, supporting Emirati women within the department, and guiding them towards leadership roles. Emirati Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the indispensable role of women in driving development and progress, as their contributions are vital to shaping a bright future for the UAE.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

