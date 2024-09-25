Ajman, UAE - The Ajman Tourism Development Department signed a sponsorship agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity, reaffirming its commitment to fostering collaboration within the nation’s key sectors. The agreement will establish a strategic alliance between both entities, with an aim to sponsor community and tourism events, as well as a diverse array of activities to achieve mutual development goals.

Under the agreement, various sports, tourism and community events will be organised to attract both visitors and residents, positioning Ajman as the region’s leading tourist destination. The alliance also showcases the significance of maintaining coordination between both entities, while promoting knowledge exchange and leveraging collective resources to ensure success of such events. It is also poised to expand the institutional presence of Etihad Water and Electricity by showcasing its services and initiatives that benefit both residents and tourists.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, and H.E. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi said: “Our partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity is a strategic move to support the implementation of the department’s initiatives to elevate Ajman’s position as a leading tourist destination. It is also a part of our efforts to strengthen collaboration between government and private entities to achieve key developmental goals.”

H.E. underscored that the collaboration with Etihad Water and Electricity will yield favourable outcomes for the Emirate. Moreover, he highlighted Etihad Water and Electricity’s integral role in supporting upcoming events to enhance participation of tourists and residents in these activities, while promoting their exemplary array of services.

H.E. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, emphasised that the partnership with the Ajman Tourism Development Department, to sponsor its events and activities, promises growth and enhanced community engagement in sports and tourism events.

H.E. added, “At Etihad Water and Electricity, we remain dedicated to supporting all initiatives that positively benefit the community and foster sustainable development. We look forward to supporting diverse events organised by the Ajman Tourism Development Department in the upcoming phase.”

The agreement will facilitate collective efforts by both parties to promote community events. In addition, it enables Etihad Water and Electricity to play a prominent role in all activities listed in the agreement and will leverage existing promotional channels to ensure widespread national coverage of such events.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com