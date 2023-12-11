In support of developing a renewed global economic relations network to support expansion and business development opportunities and promote the emirate of Ajman as an encouraging investment destination, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) received a delegation from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation - HKSTP, to discuss ways of cooperation, consolidating relations and exchanging experiences in the fields of innovation and uses of artificial intelligence (AI).



The delegation was received at the Ajman Chamber headquarters by Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, Marwan Hareb Al Ariani, Director of the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship, and Fatima Yacoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber. The HKSTP delegation included Mr. Barry Kwong, Director of Sustainability, Ms. Jane Lo, Strategic Development Advisor, and Ms. Karen Chan, Manager of Partnerships.



At the beginning of the meeting, Al Kaitoob welcomed the delegation, and stressed the importance of the meeting and its role in opening horizons for cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and HKSTP, explaining that the growth of the economic and investment sectors is directly linked to the extent of keeping up with the means of technology and AI techniques and benefiting from the experiences of the international houses of expertise in the field of supporting startup companies.



He stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to expand the circle of its local and international partnerships with houses of expertise in the areas of using modern technologies and smart solutions with the aim of developing services and launching initiatives that have a positive impact on the growth and sustainability of the activities of business owners who are members of the Ajman Chamber, increasing the size of the emirate’s gross product and growing the volume of exports.



For his part, Marwan Hareb stressed that the Ajman Chamber seeks, during the next phase, to increase the awareness of its corporate and factory members about AI tools and uses of technology, in cooperation with government agencies and specialized houses of expertise, so that the Ajman Chamber aims to achieve economic benefits by facilitating operating solutions and increasing returns while reducing costs, in addition to supporting the social aspect by providing tools and means to support talented and innovative people and developing new project ideas and products.



The meeting recommended the need to consolidate relations and joint cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and HKSTP by intensifying bilateral meetings and discussing opportunities to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange experiences and cooperation and implement joint activities and initiatives that serve the goals of both parties.

For its part, the delegation provided an overview of HKSTP and the services it provides in the field of innovation and technology, as HKSTP is interested in a number of sectors, including artificial intelligence, robotics, biomedicine, data, and smart cities.



At the conclusion of the meeting, shields and souvenirs were exchanged, and both parties stressed the importance of developing the bilateral partnership to benefit from experiences and best practices.

