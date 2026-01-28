The number of industrial establishments registered with Ajman Chamber reached approximately 824 establishments during the second half of 2025, recording a 10% growth compared to the second half of 2024. Ajman Chamber seeks to develop the industrial sector in the Emirate by enhancing innovation, developing production capabilities, and opening channels of cooperation with regional and international markets through participation in global exhibitions.

Ajman Chamber is participating in “Gulfood 2026” in Dubai, to strengthen communication channels, expand areas of cooperation with participating local and international delegations and entities, and build effective strategic partnerships that support the growth of the food industries sector.

Ajman Chamber’s pavilion at the global event includes six industrial establishments from the Emirate of Ajman, with the aim of showcasing the advanced capabilities of the Emirate’s food and manufacturing industries, highlighting the quality of national products and their competitive capabilities, and opening broader prospects for access to new markets in support of local export growth, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at Ajman Chamber, confirmed that “Gulfood” is a leading and dynamic global platform that brings together thousands of exhibitors from more than 195 countries to showcase more than 1.5 million products in the food industries sector, in addition to the latest innovations, solutions, and advanced technologies shaping the future of the global food industry.

Al Janahi explained that the importance of “Gulfood” stems from the United Arab Emirates' strategic location as a key launch point for major global food factories and companies, its advanced infrastructure, and its pivotal role as an international hub supporting global food supply chains.

Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Department, stated that the participation of Ajman Chamber members from industrial establishments comes within the framework of supporting local factories and enabling them to promote their products on major international platforms. She emphasized that the exhibition provides quality opportunities for direct communication with investors and distributors, exploring new markets, and concluding partnerships that contribute to expanding their business scope and enhancing their global competitiveness.

She said that Ajman Chamber’s pavilion includes Alrawdha Foodstuff Industry, Mircata Sweets Factory, Bon Crêpe Factory, Perfect Foodstuff Factory, Al Rahi Roastery, and Al Rawahi Roastery.

Kajoor confirmed that Ajman Chamber continues its strategy of strengthening its international presence through diversified participation in global exhibitions, deepening its network of trade relations, and expanding opportunities for cooperation, reflecting Ajman Chamber’s commitment to supporting private-sector growth and enhancing Ajman’s position as a sustainable industrial and commercial hub.

Ajman Chamber’s pavilion is witnessing an intensive series of bilateral meetings with several official delegations, during which Ajman Chamber received a delegation from Umm Al Quwain Chamber and a delegation from the Arab Colombian Chamber of Commerce, as part of efforts to strengthen joint cooperation, exchange expertise, and open new horizons for trade and investment partnerships.