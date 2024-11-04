Ajman Chamber discussed with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) ways to enhance joint economic cooperation relations, develop the volume of inter-trade between Ajman and Hong Kong, and available partnership opportunities and investment areas in key sectors including "advanced industries, technology, logistics, energy, education, health, real estate, e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, and other sectors".

This discussion was made during a joint meeting held at the HKGCC's headquarters, and the meeting was attended by H.E. Mahmoud Othman Al Shawareb, Member of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber, Sophia Choi from the UAE Consulate in Hong Kong, and from HKGCC's Patrick Young, CEO, Malcolm Ainsworth, Director of Public Relations and Programs, and Yulan B. H. Javitt, Vice Chairman of the HKGCC Asia, Africa and Middle East Committee.

During the meeting, the Ajman Chamber reviewed the economic components of the emirate of Ajman and the advanced and supportive infrastructure to facilitate business and stimulate the attraction of direct investments, especially in light of the diversity of available investment opportunities.

Al Shawareb stressed the importance of the meeting in highlighting the opportunities for cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and HKGCC, explaining that the Ajman Chamber aims through the visit to monitor the best practices adopted by HKGCC, especially in the areas of future foresight such as AI, innovation, technology, and proactive services.

He provided an overview of the services of the Ajman Chamber and the most prominent events and exhibitions organized by the Ajman Chamber and the opportunities for HKGCC to participate in these events, stressing that the Ajman Chamber is keen to expand its external partnerships and is interested in attracting companies and investors from Hong Kong.

For his part, Young expressed the HKGCC's interest in strengthening joint relations with the Ajman Chamber, and stressed the role of the UAE as a global strategic market and the importance of the emirate of Ajman as a central geographical location, and provided an overview of the HKGCC's services and the most prominent events it organizes throughout the year.

During the meeting, both sides recommended the need to exchange visits and trade missions and continuous coordination to exchange information and expertise, and organize bilateral meetings between officials and businessmen from the two parties to ensure the opening of direct channels of cooperation that support the growth of economic and investment relations. They also discussed the possibility of organizing joint events and exhibitions to promote investment opportunities and strengthen ties between businessmen from both sides.

It is worth noting that the Ajman Chamber has concluded a cooperation agreement with HKGCC to encourage the exchange of information and economic studies, develop inter-trade, and enhance participation in events and exhibitions organized by both parties.