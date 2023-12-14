H.E. Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, First Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), and H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the ACCI, participated in the 12th Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum, organized by the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Development in the Greek capital, Athens.

A group of Arab ambassadors, consuls, chamber of commerce officials, business owners, experts, and those interested in economic and investment affairs participated in the Forum’s activities throughout the 13th and 14th of December. The Ajman Chamber delegation also met during the Forum with H.E Sulaiman Al Mazrouei, the UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.

H.E. Hamad Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of the Forum and its role as an international platform to enhance Arab-Hellenic cooperation, praising the distinguished UAE-Hellenic relations, the growth in trade values between the two countries, and the extent of the diversity of UAE investments in the Hellenic Republic, including “pharmaceutical industries, infrastructure development, shipbuilding, and agricultural projects.” He also explained that the emirate of Ajman's exports to the Hellenic Republic increased by 182% during the third quarter of this year (Q3 2023) compared to the same period in 2022.

He praised the diversity of the Forum's sessions to discuss opportunities for cooperation, partnership, and exchange of experiences in many sectors, most notably: "construction, infrastructure, renewable and sustainable energy, food industries, pharmaceutical industries, and other industries."

He explained that the Ajman Chamber’s keenness to participate annually in the activities of the Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum supports the Ajman Chamber’s efforts in strengthening economic and investment relations between the emirate of Ajman, the Gulf and Arab countries, and the Hellenic Republic, and highlighting the investment opportunities available in Ajman and the major transformations and developments in the emirate in the sectors of “tourism, real estate, and construction, education, health, infrastructure, technical projects, and other sectors.”

For his part, H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi stressed that the Ajman Chamber’s participation in the Forum focused on intensifying bilateral meetings with participating delegations from Arab countries and Hellenic Republic with a view to expanding the circle of partnerships, building bridges of sustainable communication, enhancing trade exchange, exploring joint investment opportunities, and opening horizons for cooperation between companies and business owners from Ajman and their counterparts from participating countries, in support of developing a renewed global economic relations network that supports opportunities for expansion and business development and promoting the emirate of Ajman as an ideal destination for investment.

He pointed out that the agenda of the Forum and its sessions have a direct impact on increasing areas of joint work in the future between the emirate of Ajman and the participating countries, especially in the fields of “real estate, construction, renewable energy, transportation, information technology, and food security,” which is consistent with the vision of the UAE and the development plans of the emirate of Ajman.

During the 12th Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum, the Ajman Chamber delegation participated in the "Greece and the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries" Business Gathering. The Ajman Chamber delegation invited the participating delegations to visit Ajman and hold future meetings to deepen partnerships and open new channels of communication between officials and business owners.