H.E. Maher Taresh Al Alili, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber, affirmed the Chamber's keenness to intensify "relationship-building visits" to private sector establishments that are members of the Chamber, with the aim of fostering direct communication, collecting proposals, and identifying innovative ideas that enhance initiatives and services.

This took place during his visit to some factories operating in the Emirate, including Al Amir Foodstuff Factory, Al Qaisar Recycling Factory, and Al Rehab Perfumes Factory.

He stated that intensifying the series of visits supports the efforts aimed at achieving the vision of Ajman Chamber and the Emirate's overall vision. This is done by monitoring developments in the economic landscape and exploring opportunities to open new foreign markets for local products through diversified participation in international exhibitions and events, enhancing the Emirate's competitiveness and consolidating its position as a preferred destination for various economic sectors.

"Ajman Chamber is keen to diversify channels of direct communication with its members through relationship-building visits, the formation of business groups, and the organization of specialized forums. This strengthens partnerships, exchange of expertise, and fulfillment of the business community aspirations, while also contributes to the sustainability of their operations", he added. Ajman Chamber also reaffirms its role as a vital link between its private sector members and both local and federal government entities, particularly in connecting industrial establishments with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. This aims to support members and enhance their benefit from national initiatives and development programs launched by government bodies.

During the visits, the Chamber's delegation reviewed operations, production lines, and the factories’ future plans and vision, in addition to exploring opportunities for their participation in local and international exhibitions and forums, which strengthens their presence and expands their markets.

Since the beginning of the current year, the Chamber has carried out more than 100 visits to companies and factories with the aim of monitoring Ajman's economic developments, identifying investment opportunities, and exploring ways to improve business environment.

For their part, business owners praised the efforts and commitment of Ajman Chamber to diversifying the channels of support provided to the private sector, indicating that these visits represent an important platform for direct communication and engagement with the Chamber, enabling the exchange of ideas and proposals, while enhancing the private sector's ability to innovate, grow, and increase productivity levels.