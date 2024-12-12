H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, chaired the fourth Board of Directors meeting in 2024 to discuss Ajman Chamber's work plan, proposed projects for 2025, the roadmap for international engagements to attract investments, promote available opportunities, and boost the emirate's exports, while also reviewing the performance indicators for the current year.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, members of the Board of Directors, and H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, at the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship.

Upon opening the meeting, H.E. Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and praised the UAE's achievements since the establishment of the Union. He highlighted the country's ability to achieve remarkable progress, strengthening its position among the world's developed nations across various sectors. He also emphasized that these successes reflect the great efforts and wise vision of the founding fathers, continued by the current leadership, to elevate the UAE’s standing regionally and internationally. He also congratulated the wise leadership, citizens, and residents on the occasion of the 53rd UAE National Day celebrations.

H.E. Al Muwaiji also congratulated H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, on being honored with the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2024, the "Mohammed bin Rashid Sash". This award recognizes His Highness' leadership in fostering government integration and establishing effective partnerships with the federal government.

The meeting reviewed a report on Ajman Chamber's financial position, the results of the Human and Financial Resources Committee, and the proposed budget for 2025. Furthermore, it examined the roadmap of projects and initiatives designed to achieve Ajman Chamber's vision and objectives in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030, with a focus on enhancing Ajman Chamber's role in supporting the private sector, developing its businesses, and attracting direct investments.

Ajman Chamber's Board of Directors emphasized the importance of increasing foreign participation in exhibitions and conferences, offering business owners opportunities to engage in these events. This approach aims to boost intra-trade with countries worldwide, explore avenues for international cooperation, showcase local products to global markets, and strengthen Ajman's standing as a leading investment and commercial hub in the region.

The attendees were updated on the results of Ajman Chamber's participation in GITEX Global 2024 and its initiatives to provide innovative services utilizing artificial intelligence technologies. The meeting assessed Ajman Chamber's preparations to host the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX) 2025, focusing on opportunities to attract universities and educational institutions from around the world and promote investment prospects in the emirate's education sector. The meeting also included a review of the procedures and policies of the Ajman Arbitration Center.

Moreover, the meeting discussed Ajman Chamber's efforts to establish sustainable business centers that support entrepreneurs by providing integrated and innovative administrative infrastructure. These centers are designed to meet the needs of startups and small and medium enterprises while offering flexible business solutions.

The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors emphasized the importance of continuously updating and monitoring Ajman Chamber's projects and initiatives to ensure they align with its vision and objectives, in line with Ajman Vision 2030. They also stressed the need to expand Ajman Chamber's partnerships and foster collaboration with federal and local entities, as well as the private sector, to further strengthen Ajman’s position as a leading economic hub that attracts investment.