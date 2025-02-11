The Ajman Chamber received a delegation from the Consulate General of the Republic of South Korea to discuss avenues for cooperation, investment opportunities, strengthening relations in the fields of higher education and scientific research, and participation in the Ajman Education and Training Exhibition 2025 (AETEX 2025).

The delegation was received at the Thara Entrepreneurship Center by Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Government Communication and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the AETEX 2025, and Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber. The Korean delegation included Ms. Yuri Park, Deputy Consul General, Mr. Dongnyeok Jeong, Vice Consul, and Ms. Douriya Djabri, Senior Specialist (Administration & Public Diplomacy) at the Consulate of South Korea.

At the beginning of the meeting, Abdullah Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation and praised the strong relations between the UAE and South Korea, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two countries in various sectors such as economy, cybersecurity, healthcare, education, food security, nuclear cooperation, space, and other sectors. He noted that this has contributed to the UAE's position as the second-largest Arab trade partner and the fourteenth globally for Korea in 2023.

Al Nuaimi added that the Ajman Chamber is keen to diversify cooperation channels with the Korean side in various sectors, particularly education and scientific research, to benefit from advanced Korean expertise and experiences, enhance knowledge exchange and innovation, and leverage the AETEX as a leading international educational platform to strengthen academic and training partnerships and attract the latest educational programs and technologies to support the education sector in the emirate.

For her part, Fatima Al Awadhi explained that the Ajman Chamber seeks to expand its network of international relations to consolidate cooperation in all fields and promote investment opportunities available in Ajman, including education, health, real estate, industry, services, wholesale and retail trade, construction, and other sectors.

The Korean side affirmed its keenness to enhance cooperation with the emirate of Ajman in all fields, noting that the education sector represents a promising opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the two sides, especially in light of the rapid developments witnessed by the education sector in Ajman. They also praised the efforts made in developing academic institutions and attracting universities in the emirate to international students, which enhances its position as an attractive and distinguished educational center at the regional and international levels.

This meeting also recommended the necessity of organizing a series of specialized forums with the presence of business owners from Ajman and Korea across sectors to provide platforms for direct communication that support cooperation and partnership, access to available investment opportunities, and increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two parties.