A discussion was held between Ajman Chamber and RAK Chamber in a bid to strengthen joint cooperation and exchange expertise and best practices in the fields of human and financial resources, as well as the latest proactive services aimed at improving the work environment and promoting the happiness of employees and customers.

The meeting, held at the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship, was attended by Maryam AlShehhi, Director of the Financial Resources Department; Kaltham Almazrouei, Head of the Administrative Services Department; and Reem AlHamrani, Head of the Human Resources and Development Department at Ajman Chamber. The RAK Chamber delegation was led by Maryam Ahmed Alali, Acting Director of the Human Resources Department.

The meeting included a presentation on Ajman Chamber’s annual work plan and its programs focusing on human and financial resources to empower, invest, sustain, and enhance the efficiency of human capital, foster a positive work environment, sustain financial performance, and optimize resource utilization.

The presentation also outlined training plans for qualifying human resources and competencies, along with initiatives aimed at improving the work environment and implementing advanced technological systems to streamline operations, fostering employee happiness, and inspiring creativity and innovation.

The attendees recommended the importance of exchanging expertise and leveraging regular workshops and training programs offered by Ajman Chamber and RAK Chamber by activating shared communication channels.