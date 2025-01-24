Under the presence of H.E. Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber's Board of Directors, the elections for the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) were held at the AJBWC’s headquarters. The new term will span from 2025 to 2029.

The election results placed Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali as the Chairwoman of the AJBWC, Eng. Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi as Vice Chairwoman, Iman Obaid Al Som as Secretary General, and Fatima Hassan Al Shehhi as Treasurer. The nomination of the committees' heads will take place during the first meeting of the AJBWC in its new term. The AJBWC membership includes Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, Noora Sultan Al Marzooqi, Reema Abdullah Al Sharfa, Wafa Hassan Al Foura Al Shamsi, and Maryam Ali Al Mamari.

Al Muwaiji extended his congratulations to the Chairwoman and members of the AJBWC on assuming their duties for the new term of the AJBWC (2025-2029). He commended the AJBWC's pivotal role in supporting businesswomen and enhancing the emirate's economic environment, highlighting the importance of continuing efforts to launch innovative, high-quality initiatives and training programs to ensure the sustainability of projects and businesses owned by holders of Bidayat License and members of the AJBWC. Al Muwaiji further affirmed the Ajman Chamber's commitment to empowering women, activating their role in developing the private sector and the gross domestic product, and solidifying their position as key partners in achieving sustainable development.

For her part, Dr. Khalifa, the Chairwoman of the AJBWC, expressed her pride and gratitude for the unwavering support provided by Ajman Chamber to the AJBWC members, highlighting the trust placed in them to enhance women's role in the business sector and contribute to the emirate's economic development.

She emphasized the AJBWC's commitment to achieving the objectives and goals of Ajman Vision 2030, ensuring that its services, activities, and initiatives align with the Vision's aim to build a comprehensive, cohesive and empowered society by empowering the social services system and its effectiveness.

Dr. Khalifa further explained that the AJBWC will focus, during its new term, on strengthening partnerships and building fruitful collaborations with relevant institutions and bodies at the local, regional, and international levels, together with providing opportunities for its member entrepreneurs to participate in specialized exhibitions and events. She assured that the coming period will witness the launch of innovative initiatives and specialized programs aimed at developing existing projects and encouraging female citizens and residents to start new ventures.

It is worth noting that the Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber oversaw the electoral process for the selection of the AJBWC for the new term 2025-2029, ensuring the highest standards of governance, transparency, and efficiency in the electoral process.