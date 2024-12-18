UAE, Abu Dhabi: On the sidelines of the ‘2nd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures 2024’ (ICASF 2024), Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed four strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at driving sustainable development, fostering research and enhancing students’ capabilities.

These partnerships with national and international institutions promote collaboration in diverse fields such as space technology, management accounting, academic exchanges and cutting-edge research.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines, including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, and offers a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191st globally, fourth in the UAE, and 172th globally for research quality, and is among the top three universities in the UAE, holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University's Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University performs impressively in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

In addition, ADU ranks 501st globally and 12th regionally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Ranking and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).