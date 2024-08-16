Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, has announced significant success for its Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre in the first half of 2024. The Centre mediated 1,553 real estate disputes, demonstrating its efficiency and commitment to maintaining stability in Abu Dhabi's real estate market.

During this period, the Centre impressively resolved 1,553 out of 1,654 recorded disputes, achieving an outstanding completion rate of 94%. This success was facilitated through 4,692 mediation sessions, underscoring the Centre's unwavering commitment to providing effective and timely dispute resolution services.

In a testament to the Centre’s approach, 28% of these disputes were concluded amicably, valued at over AED 1.54 billion, highlighting a strong commitment to peaceful and cooperative resolution methods. This emphasis on amicable solutions not only improves the dispute resolution experience but also significantly contributes to the overall growth of Abu Dhabi's real estate market.

The success we’ve witnessed in the first half of 2024 reflects our strategic vision in action,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General at ADREC. “Our focus is on resolving disputes and simultaneously building a transparent and trustworthy real estate market. By prioritising amicable settlements, we are enhancing resilience and fostering an investor-friendly environment in Abu Dhabi.”

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in November 2023, aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global real estate hub and increase the sector’s contribution to the non-oil economy. ADREC leads a significant transformation in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

ADREC's focus is on advancing the sector’s ecosystem while giving priority to the well-being of tenants, homeowners, developers, and investors. This involves streamlining processes and enhance regulatory frameworks, while utilising advanced technologies to provide sustainable and seamless services.

Collaborating closely with all stakeholders, the centre aims to elevate development standards and overall liveability in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, ADREC focuses on innovation, exploring groundbreaking technologies. This comprehensive approach highlights ADREC's commitment to transparency, innovation, and collaboration, positioning Abu Dhabi as an attractive global destination.

About the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center:

The Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center "Tasweya" was established to handle a wide range of real estate disputes, including both commercial and civil matters, in an amicable manner.

The center has a team of specialists that offer innovative alternative solutions designed to save time and effort, thereby strengthening the competitive advantage of real estate investment in Abu Dhabi. Taswya operates three strategically located settlement centers across the Emirate: in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City, and Al Dhafra Region, ensuring convenient access for clients.

Among the real estate disputes that can be resolved amicably by the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centers are disputes related to property division agreements (such as segregation of joint ownership, physical partitioning, and benefit sharing), construction disputes, relinquishment and exit agreements in inherited lands, and disputes arising from real estate regulations.