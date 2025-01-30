His Excellency, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), met with a group of top officials from judicial and legal training centers and institutes in GCC countries to explore opportunities for collaboration, partnership, and sharing of knowledge and experiences in modern digital technologies, innovation, and training. The delegation is currently visiting the UAE as part of a joint effort to enhance coordination and exchange of experiences in various legal and judicial areas.

Al Abri emphasized the importance of these visits in activating areas of common cooperation with judicial centers and institutes in GCC countries, and exploring potential support and strengthening efforts in various areas, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen cooperation with various judicial institutions and maximize the benefit from international experiences to support achieving leadership for the judicial system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and consolidate its competitive position globally.

The Undersecretary highlighted the Department's commitment to developing partnerships at the local, Arab, Gulf, and international levels, exchanging experiences on judicial systems, presenting a comprehensive picture of the development in judicial services and training mechanisms in Abu Dhabi, and transferring its leading experiences in introducing the best technological methods and adopting the best international practices to support development efforts in its various sectors, contributing to strengthening cooperation in establishing the foundations of justice, legal sovereignty, and enhancing security, social, and economic stability in the region.

Additionally, the visiting Gulf delegation was briefed on best practices in specialized training operations for judges and public prosecutors, as well as accredited developmental programs to enhance the capabilities and skills of judicial authorities and legal professionals, reflecting on improving the quality of performance in the judicial system.

The delegation also received a detailed explanation of the working mechanisms at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy and the modern technologies used in delivering ongoing training programs and courses to refine the capabilities of professionals in the legal and judicial fields and provide them with periodic practical experiences and innovative applications to keep pace with global developments.

Furthermore, the delegation was briefed on the digital transformation mechanisms at the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, where a package of distinguished electronic and digital services was recently launched to facilitate procedures and enhance customer satisfaction, in line with the emphasis on sustainability of modernization and development, and the application of best practices to support sustainable development goals, enhancing efforts to increase system efficiency and raise quality levels.

During a tour of the Department's building, the delegation visited the Civil Family Court and learned about the objectives of establishing the Civil Family Court that provides a flexible and advanced mechanism for resolving personal status issues involving foreigners. They also visited the central library, which provides a wide range of publications, books, references, and encyclopedias related to legislative, legal, and judicial matters, making it qualified to offer quality services to judicial employees, judicial trainees, legal researchers, and lawyers.