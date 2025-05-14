The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) received 6,292 online inquiries via its “Estafser” )ask( digital platform during the first quarter of 2025, which reflects the platform's effectiveness and its growing role as a direct means of communication between customers and relevant departments.

The platform is one of the advanced digital tools provided by the Judicial Department as part of its digital transformation strategy. It allows customers to submit their inquiries directly and quickly via the website or smart application, facilitating easy communication with the relevant department and answering questions related to various judicial and notary services.

Indicators showed that 97% of inquiries were answered within one working day, totaling 6,100 inquiries, while the percentage increased to 99% within three working days, demonstrating the high responsiveness of the work teams and their ability to efficiently handle the increasing volume of requests.

These results highlight the readiness of the Judicial Department's digital infrastructure and the efficiency of its technical and administrative teams in meeting customer needs and providing a flexible and seamless service experience based on quality, accuracy, and speed.

The platform's performance also reflects the Judicial Department's commitment to providing innovative solutions that ensure easy access to information and enhance immediate interaction with customers, within a judicial system that aligns with global best practices and supports the community's aspirations for effective government services.

As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, the Judicial Department continues to develop its services in accordance with the highest international standards, focusing on enhancing the customer experience and expanding the scope of digital services to include multiple aspects, this is in line with the goals of smart transformation, which contributes to strengthening the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for providing advanced judicial services based on innovation and modern technologies.