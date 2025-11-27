The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is participating in the 16th edition of the Al Ain Book Festival 2025, held from 24 to 30 November under the slogan “Our hospitality knows no bounds”. This participation forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance legal awareness, in line with its strategy to build an informed community by promoting justice, supporting the rule of law, and strengthening community security.

The Department’s pavilion presents a wide range of printed and electronic legal publications covering the latest legislation and specialised judicial studies, in addition to awareness materials directed at the general public.

The pavilion also features services offered by the Juvenile Care Centre of the Corrections and Rehabilitation Sector, including its main rehabilitation programmes and initiatives for juveniles. These include initiatives promoting awareness and positive behaviour, as well as educational, training, and sports programmes designed to provide a supportive environment and enable juveniles to acquire life skills that help them rebuild their lives.

The Department’s participation reflects its commitment to maintaining an active presence in cultural and national events, strengthening its visibility across various festivals and exhibitions, supporting initiatives that reinforce the values of justice and the rule of law, and providing legal content that raises public awareness.