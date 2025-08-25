The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has delivered 25 training programmes as part of its core qualification initiatives, aimed at equipping lawyers, legal representatives of law firms, dispute resolution mediators, and judicial enforcement officers from government entities. A total of 411 trainees benefited from these programmes, which amounted to 1,893 training hours during the first half of 2025.

The programmes covered a range of areas, including the initial qualification and renewal of judicial enforcement status for government employees, professional training for registration on the Roll of Lawyers and legal representatives, and specialised programmes to certify mediators in civil and commercial disputes. These were delivered through tailored curricula aligned with the specific duties of each target group, thereby enhancing practical competency and ensuring the highest levels of legal oversight across service sectors.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed that the implementation of these programmes aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Judicial Department. The initiatives reflect a strategic commitment to preparing and qualifying national legal professionals in accordance with well-structured methodologies based on global best practices, contributing to improved performance and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's competitiveness.

He also highlighted the Department’s ongoing efforts to update training programmes in line with rapid developments in systems and technologies, by incorporating advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and cutting-edge digital technologies. This ensures trainees are equipped with the technical, administrative, and specialist readiness needed to meet the demands of the modern workplace. The training programmes delivered included:

The Core Qualification Programme for granting and renewing judicial enforcement status;

Legal training for lawyers seeking registration to practise before the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s Public Prosecution and Courts;

The Core Qualification Programme for private mediators in civil and commercial disputes;

The Core Qualification Programme for law firm legal representatives.

Participants included trainees from various government entities across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to lawyers, mediators, and legal representatives from law firms.