The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) completed 4,000 notary transactions in English during the first year of its English Notary Services Bureau, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, provides notarization and authentication services for contracts, documents, and declarations in English without requiring translation into Arabic.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said: The English Notary Services Bureau, plays a pivotal role in developing the judicial system by offering innovative solutions and simplified procedures.

This initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of judicial and notary services, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.

He added that completing such a large number of transactions highlights success in meeting the needs of individuals and foreign companies, it also reflects the Judicial Department’s commitment to providing high-quality services that facilitate access to justice and support the business and investment environment in Abu Dhabi.

The English Notary Services Bureau, which began operations in late 2023, enables notary transactions to be completed remotely through electronic services. It serves various categories and foreign companies while addressing the linguistic needs of non-Arabic speakers, it offers notarization and authentication of corporate contracts, board resolutions, meeting minutes, powers of attorney, and declarations in English.

Al Abri emphasized the department’s commitment to continuously updating judicial services and simplifying procedures in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of positioning itself as a global center for innovation and excellence, the initiative ensures a comprehensive and pioneering service system that sustains business growth, and the ability to adapt to changes in light of future foresight.