CICC to base regional investment-banking operations in Abu Dhabi

Agreement strengthens cross-border deal flow, structured products and bespoke wealth-management solutions for HNWI and UHNWIs

Partnership launched in conjunction with Abu Dhabi’s new FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster

Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has entered into a strategic partnership with China International Capital Corporation (CICC), one of Asia’s leading investment banks, to establish an investment corridor that will accelerate two-way capital flows between Abu Dhabi and China. The partnership coincides with the launch of Abu Dhabi’s new FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster, a strategic initiative designed to expand Abu Dhabi’s financial sector into high-growth areas.

Founded in 1995 as China’s first joint-venture investment bank, CICC has evolved into a fully integrated financial powerhouse, spanning investment banking, asset management, wealth management and private equity. The strategic agreement places Abu Dhabi at the heart of CICC’s global expansion, positioning the emirate as the bank’s regional Middle East headquarters and a launch pad for regional investment-banking mandates.

Together, ADIO and CICC will identify fast-growing Chinese companies seeking to leverage Abu Dhabi’s strategic location, progressive regulations and advanced infrastructure, while developing bespoke structures that allow Abu Dhabi-based institutional investors to participate directly in China’s capital markets. The investment corridor will complement the FIDA cluster’s objective to channel capital into priority sectors, expand access to diversified financial products and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted global gateway between East and West.

From its regional base, CICC aims to leverage Abu Dhabi’s expanding capital market ecosystem and progressive regulatory environment. The move is designed to enhance deal flow, introduce structured products and deliver bespoke discretionary portfolio and family-office services tailored to HNWIs and UHNWIs based in the region, aligning with FIDA’s focus on advanced wealth management, alternative assets and next-generation financial solutions.

The collaboration also includes market-access advisory, ESG-linked financing and co-branded thought-leadership platforms that promote sustainable growth. A dedicated workstream will focus on scaling ESG investment vehicles such as green bonds, transition-linked loans and sustainable private equity, aligned with net-zero ambitions in both economies and reinforcing FIDA’s role in advancing transition and sustainable finance across Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem.

ADIO and CICC will also collaborate with local universities, research institutions, and startups to incubate new financial products and services, fostering talent development in the financial sector.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, “Abu Dhabi is building a future-focused financial ecosystem that connects innovation with capital. Announcing this partnership alongside the launch of our new FIDA cluster demonstrates how we are aligning strategic capital, breakthrough innovation and progressive regulation to position Abu Dhabi as a pioneering global hub for next-generation financial solutions. Partnering with CICC demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a trusted global gateway between East and West.”

Wilson Zhang, Managing Director, Global Executive Head of Equities, at China International Capital Corporation, added, “Establishing a regional hub in Abu Dhabi aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver sophisticated financial solutions to clients worldwide. By anchoring our regional growth within Abu Dhabi’s expanding financial ecosystem, including the newly launched FIDA cluster, we will introduce new investment products, champion sustainable finance, and generate long-term value for businesses, investors, and communities across both economies.”

By combining CICC’s international reach with ADIO’s comprehensive services, the partnership will unlock new opportunities for capital deployment, economic diversification, and shared prosperity while demonstrating how global institutions can work through the FIDA cluster to design, structure and scale next-generation financial solutions and products from Abu Dhabi.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

