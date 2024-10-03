Hospitality partners included Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Bab Al Nojoum, ERTH, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Bab Al Qasr Hotel, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Abu Dhabi, Al Raha Beach Resort, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, Intercontinental Abu Dhabi, Tourism 365, and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), successfully marked its inaugural participation at the Experiential Planner Expo (EPEX).

Collaborating with thirteen distinguished hospitality partners – Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Bab Al Nojoum, ERTH, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Bab Al Qasr Hotel, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Abu Dhabi, Al Raha Beach Resort, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, Intercontinental Abu Dhabi, Tourism 365, and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental – ADCEB showcased Abu Dhabi’s exceptional offerings to more than 250 local, regional and global MICE and wedding planners and event delegates.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our presence at EPEX introduced audiences to Abu Dhabi’s expertise with MICE, Wedding & Celebrations events, setting the stage for significant progress in the sector. The emirate's superior infrastructure, authentic culture and hospitality, unparalleled safety, global accessibility, comprehensive incentive packages, including 24-hour civil wedding options, and supportive business environment serve to cement its reputation as a premier destination for global MICE Wedding & Celebrations activities. By harnessing cutting-edge trends and forging robust partnerships at EPEX, Abu Dhabi continues its transformation as a vibrant hub for both business and leisure events, delivering unmatched experiences to visitors worldwide.”

EPEX is the region’s premier MICE and Wedding & Celebrations exhibition targeting the Indian, Middle East, CIS and African markets, providing a vital platform for industry professionals through curated sessions, workshops, and networking events designed to foster knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships.

