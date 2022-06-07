Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed a strategic partnership with the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) to enable employees and key stakeholders to receive a specialised professional certification and benefit from SITE’s educational programme of global incentive travel industry best practices.

Providing networking and destination awareness opportunities to key DCT Abu Dhabi stakeholders, the strategic partnership will provide year-round access to SITE’s dedicated incentive travel events and conferences.

As the only international association that focusses on incentive travel, SITE allows leading incentive travel professionals from across the globe to connect and learn new practices, as well as discover how to draw upon new strategies to boost the sector further.

The partnership was agreed to demonstrate how Abu Dhabi is the ideal destination to host incentive travel schemes and events for corporate groups. As a destination that offers the world in one place, Abu Dhabi provides an incentive trip with a difference – from its culture and entertainment to its amazing landmarks and natural landscapes- all within close proximity to one another.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, which will help us to establish ourselves as a prime incentive travel destination and play a key role in crafting, co-curating, and delivering purposeful contributions to the SITE association, as well as to Abu Dhabi’s incentive travel market. We look forward to working closely with SITE over the coming year to deliver bigger and more impactful incentive travel events and schemes for corporations, as well as offer more opportunities for our employees and key stakeholders to connect, upskill and deliver exceptional incentive experiences in the future.”

Al Shamsi also participated in the 2022 SITE Global Conference held in Dublin which convenes key players in the incentive travel industry. He spoke at the Strategic Sponsor Roundtable, which included incentive travel professionals, SITE’s strategic partners, SITE International Board of Directors as well as SITE Foundation Trustees, to exchange strategic priorities for the year for the SITE association and its respective organisations and to identify synergies to facilitate successful collaborations in the future.

As part of the partnership, Abu Dhabi will host the prestigious SITE Executive Summit at Abu Dhabi Business Events Week 2022, which will be held in the autumn. During the SITE Executive Summit, key ADCEB stakeholders will participate in SITE’s CIS qualification programme.

