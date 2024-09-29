Strategic Partnerships with ne’ma and the Private Sector to Transform Food Waste into Sustainable Resources

Abu Dhabi: In celebration of International Awareness Day on Food Loss and Waste, observed annually on 29th September, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has unveiled a series of initiatives and projects aimed at reducing food loss and waste, while promoting agricultural sustainability across the Emirate. These efforts align with ADAFSA’s ongoing campaign, “Together, Blessings Last.”

ADAFSA has been working closely with ne’ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative in the UAE – to ensure a coordinated approach to combating food loss and waste. The two entities had signed an MOU in 2022 aligning strategic priorities to reduce food loss and waste, in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

During Ramadan 2024, ADAFSA and ne’ma worked together on conducting a study that focused on collaborating with the hospitality industry with the aim of identifying food consumption patterns and behaviors that are more specific to the holy month of Ramadan. The trial indicated that food waste is higher by 9% during Ramadan compared to other months as a result of overproduction and overconsumption.

ADAFSA highlighted one of its pioneering initiatives, the "Innovative Poultry Feeding Solution," which focuses on recycling food waste from restaurants and grocery stores to be repurposed as poultry feed. This initiative helps reduce feed costs while supporting food sustainability.

In line with this effort, ADAFSA has partnered with major retailers, including Spinneys and Circa Biotech, to convert their food waste into animal feed and organic fertilisers, promoting a circular economy and reducing reliance on natural resources.

The partnership with Spinneys and Circa Biotech resulted in a 54% reduction in food waste ending up in landfills during a six-month pilot project involving all Spinneys stores in Abu Dhabi. Organic waste was converted into animal feed, organic fertilisers, and sustainable biofuels using black soldier fly larvae.

In its comprehensive efforts to curb food waste, ADAFSA has launched several initiatives in the livestock sector. Collaborating with charitable institutions such as the Bin Ham Charitable Foundation and the UAE Red Crescent, ADAFSA developed mechanisms for the safe disposal of diseased livestock while maximising the use of meat in a healthy way. This has helped strengthen biosecurity and protect human and animal health. The authority has also supported farmers by offering guidance on improving animal nutrition, leading to reduced feed waste and improved productivity. Furthermore, a series of workshops and awareness lectures have been organised for farmers, sharing best practices in livestock production and waste reduction.

ADAFSA recognises the importance of awareness and training in achieving its goals. It continues to organise workshops and lectures for farmers and consumers, providing technical support for the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers are also educated on best practices for maintaining crop quality post-harvest, such as rapidly cooling harvested produce and storing it at optimal temperatures to extend shelf life and reduce waste.

In addition, farmers are directed to plant varieties that are most suitable for the UAE's climate and the nature of agricultural land to ensure the optimum use of limited natural resources. Additionally, recommendations are provided to farmers on agricultural technologies that help to improve the efficiency of agricultural production, and the importance of using renewable resources such as solar energy and recycled water.

The authority also offers training programmes for workers in the agricultural sector to help them build awareness of the concept of sustainability and help them qualify to use pesticides in the right way, and to carry out the harvesting process in a way that preserves the quality of the agricultural product and reduces damage during post-harvest.

The authority recently issued 36 extension manuals for preserving the quality of fruits after harvest, covering 41 crops. This is based on its belief that post-harvest handling is one of the important elements in production stages, and an important pillar in the food security system.

The authority emphasised that reducing food waste plays a significant role in addressing global environmental challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss. The International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste serves as a call to action for individuals and institutions alike to work together in building a sustainable future. ADAFSA urges the community to adopt responsible consumption habits and reduce food waste in their homes.

This celebration provides a key opportunity to highlight global efforts to tackle food loss and waste. ADAFSA initiatives are part of this global endeavour, positioning the UAE as a leader in agricultural sustainability and food security.

By implementing innovative initiatives, providing training, and promoting best practices, ADAFSA is setting an example for others to follow. Their efforts align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to a sustainable future for generations to come.