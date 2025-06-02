Abu Dhabi: As Eid Al-Adha approaches, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is intensifying its efforts to raise public awareness about the importance of slaughtering livestock in licensed abattoirs. The campaign aims to curb random slaughter practices and dealings with unlicensed butchers, reinforcing biosecurity measures and public health standards to prevent zoonotic diseases that can spread between humans and animals.

ADAFSA emphasises that slaughtering in regulated abattoirs plays a vital role in ensuring public health. Abattoirs across Abu Dhabi offer controlled environments that minimise contamination risks, ensuring that carcasses are processed in clean and hygienic conditions and preventing the cross- contamination .Veterinary inspections before and after slaughter guarantee the safety of meat for human consumption. Qualified and legally licensed butchers oversee the process, while waste management protocols ensure the safe disposal of slaughtering by-products, aligning with biosecurity regulations.

The authority highlights that veterinary inspections at abattoirs assess meat safety, identify diseases and parasitic infections, and determine cases requiring partial or full condemnation. These inspections help control zoonotic diseases,. ADAFSA also ensures that Islamic slaughtering guidelines—including proper positioning, recitation, precise cutting techniques for efficient bleeding, and full exsanguination—are adhered to, as poor bleeding due to fever or improper cutting can compromise meat quality.

Each year, ADAFSA intensifies its pre-Eid Al-Adha awareness efforts, offering educational guidance to the public. The campaign encourages residents to utilise Abu Dhabi’s modern abattoirs, which adhere to high safety and hygiene standards, ensuring that slaughtered meat is safe for consumption and preserving public health.