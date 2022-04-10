Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADSA) has confirmed that Abu Dhabi's markets are completely free of Kinder products suspected of being linked to food poisoning in a number of European countries due to salmonella infections, explaining that as soon as they receive an alert from the European System for Rapid Warning of Precautionary Withdrawal of some batches of one of kinder's suspected products, ADAFSA inspectors check the emirate of Abu Dhabi's markets, to ensure whether or not suspected products were identified in the alert , as well as coordination with suppliers and food facilities and communication with the local agent Ferrero is in UAE producing this type of chocolate, which confirmed that the products currently in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Market are safe. The Authority also reviewed shipments of Kinder products entering Abu Dhabi throughout the all borders where it was confirmed that they were not suspected batches , knowing that the company producing this type of chocolate has withdrawn the products in European countries as a precautionary measure and it has not been confirmed that the product is not identical to date.

Commenting on reports about some Kinder chocolate products suspected of being linked to food poisonings in a number of European countries, ADAFSA said in a press statement that if the suspected products were monitored according to the batches that were identified, they will be withdrawn and removed from the display shelves immediately and action will be taken depending to the situation the product.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority assured the consumer public in Abu Dhabi that it is taking all necessary means and measures to prevent any improper and unhealthy products from reaching the emirate's markets, and the Authority is based on technical regulations and legislation, all based on scientific bases and controls with international references, where they are constantly reviewed and updated based on the latest developments, stressing the importance of the consumer public trusts the quality of food sold in local markets, whether from our local production or from abroad, where all food products traded are strictly controlled across the supply chain, and imported food products are strictly regulated at different outlets where no product is allowed in. Only after it is confirmed that it complies with the approved specifications, as well as inspections and sampling of food at the sales centers to ensure that the food is fit for consumption.

AFAFSA indicated that it participates in several national, regional and international systems to alert, warn rapidly and exchange information about any food accident or any information concerning the safety and health of any food or agricultural substance or product, and takes appropriate measures in accordance with each case to ensure the health and safety of food and agricultural products traded in the emirate's markets.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority works with the principle of transparency, community partnership and positive effectiveness with customers and the consumer public, where many channels of communication are dedicated to receiving inquiries, observations and questions from the public about any issue, topic or news about the health, safety and quality of food and agricultural products, and is keen to respond to them after verification, analysis and study.

The Authority called on the public not to get caught up in rumors or circulate any anonymous information about food safety, and to communicate with them in the event of any information or complaints related to food safety through its social media accounts, or through the Abu Dhabi Government Call Center on the number 800555, where the inspection teams of the Authority follow up any notification they receive from consumers, and inform the consumer of the nature of the action taken regarding the communication submitted by him.

