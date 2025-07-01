Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued an administrative closure order against "M S Food Trading LLC" in Abu Dhabi (Trade License No. CN-3775923) for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its relevant regulations, as well as for posing a risk to public health.

ADAFSA clarified that the food control inspection report revealed repeated food safety violations and the facility's failure to implement effective corrective measures. This necessitated immediate action to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

The Authority confirmed that the administrative closure will remain in effect until all violations are resolved. The facility may resume operations only after fully rectifying its conditions and complying with all food safety requirements.

ADAFSA emphasized that the closure and exposure of violations are part of its broader plan to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s food safety system. This includes subjecting all food establishments to periodic inspections to ensure compliance, with a focus on proactive consumer protection and enforcing adherence to food safety standards.

The Authority urged the public to report any observed violations in food establishments or suspicions about food products by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free hotline at 800555. ADAFSA inspectors will then take the necessary measures to ensure safe and wholesome food for all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.