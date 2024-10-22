SCAD launched its transformative Data for Good (D4G) Framework to foster secure and responsible data collaboration between the public and private sectors

Abu Dhabi – The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has officially launched Data for Good (D4G) Framework at GITEX 2024, marking a significant step towards fostering data-driven innovation and strengthening public-private collaboration in the Emirate.

The framework was presented at Abu Dhabi Pavilion Majlis hosted by SCAD during GITEX, with key contributions from global and local partners. The D4G Framework represents a significant step towards enhancing secure, systematic partnerships between government and private sector entities, empowering both to make better use of real-time data analytical insights for the public good.

A Win-Win Data Collaboration Framework for Abu Dhabi

Data is a key driver of modern governance, enabling decision-makers to address complex challenges. The D4G Framework positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of harnessing data to support sustainable development and economic resilience. Built on three pillars—trust, innovation, and sustainability, it ensures that data is shared securely, protecting both privacy and competitive advantages.

The D4G Framework is designed to harness the emirate’s data uses for decision-making, enhanced public services, and sustainable economic growth through the responsible generation of access to data.

This framework is supported by several building blocks, creating an enabling environment for secure and responsible data sharing:

Data Stewardship: Ensuring proper handling and governance of shared data.

Privacy and Security: Guaranteeing compliance with global privacy standards.

Data Ethics: Promoting ethical use of data for societal benefits.

Collaborative Governance: Aligning stakeholders through shared goals and transparent decision-making.

"The Data for Good alliance is innovating how we leverage data to drive innovation and progress," said His Excellency Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director General of SCAD. "By building trust and fostering collaboration between public and private sectors, this framework enables us to unlock the full potential of data - the lifeblood of modern governance- to create actionable insights that benefit society, fuel economic growth, and support our long-term sustainability goals."

The D4G Framework was developed through extensive partnerships with both local, private and global experts, that helped design the framework in line with global best practices. Collaborating with more than 60 partners from public and private sectors, SCAD built a system that meets the unique socio-economic needs of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Stefaan G. Verhulst, co-founder and chief research and development officer of The Governance Laboratory (The GovLab) at New York University, and co-author of Abu Dhabi D4G Framework, said: "The launch of the D4G Framework sets a global benchmark for systematic and responsible data collaboration. By aligning governments and businesses, we are creating a future where data drives innovation and public value."

Unlocking Value for Abu Dhabi and Beyond

At its core, the D4G Framework promotes a more inclusive and resilient Abu Dhabi by improving public services and enhancing real-time decision-making through the vast amounts of data generated daily. By focusing on the sustainable use of data, it will help the emirate address socio-economic challenges and build a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The D4G Framework creates shared value across multiple sectors. It strengthens trust between the public and private sectors, ensuring that both benefit from real-time data-driven insights.

This win-win model fosters economic growth and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in data-driven governance.

About the Data for Good (D4G) Alliance

Launched by SCAD in 2023, the D4G Alliance revolutionizes data usage for socio-economic and business innovation in Abu Dhabi. With over 60 public and private sector partners to date, the alliance promotes secure data collaboration that builds trust and delivers public value.

For more information about Abu Dhabi Data for Good Alliance visit www.dataforgood.ae.

About the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD)

Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) was established by Law No. (7) of 2008 to organize and develop statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Centre was reorganized by Law No. (5) of 2021, which placed SCAD under the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. In April 2023, in accordance with The Executive Council Decree No. (39) of 2023, SCAD's affiliation was transferred to the Department of Government Enablement (DGE).

SCAD is an independent entity with full financial autonomy, tasked with organizing and developing statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SCAD supports government decision-making through a decentralized approach to statistical work, aligning with the emirate’s vision for sustainable development and strategic planning.

SCAD is responsible for creating an integrated statistical ecosystem, managing all aspects of statistical work, including the development and regulation of statistical frames for all sectors. The Centre oversees the collection, classification, storage, analysis, and publication of Abu Dhabi’s statistical data. Additionally, SCAD develops and disseminates estimates, projections, analytics, and forecasts, providing government entities with reliable statistics. It is authorized to collaborate with entities or companies for data collection and other statistical activities.