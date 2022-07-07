Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi will create an exciting line-up of festive experiences this Eid Al-Adha, offering residents and visitors a weekend packed with unmissable events, from immersive cultural experiences to stunning fireworks, a family-fun gaming festival and unmissable ‘staycation’ offers.

Spectacular fireworks will light up the skies of Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Zayed City in Al Dhafra on the first day of Eid Al-Adha at 9pm. In addition, Yas Bay will showcase a vibrant fireworks display on the first three days of Eid at 9pm daily. Visitors can take in the views from the terraces of Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Mall, making the most of the Eid weekend by participating in some of the retail and culinary deals on offer.

Straddling the Eid weekend, the 11-day Yas Gaming Festival will entertain families and youth with the latest video games and gaming tournaments. Starting on 7 July, visitors will be able to enjoy PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox action, take on legendary games in the retro arcade section, or go head-to-head with friends in life-size racing simulators. The programme will also feature daily stage games and activations, including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, daily prize quests and Cosplay competitions.

Key cultural sites across Al Ain will be also hosting community events steeped in Emirati culture this Eid Al-Adha. Families are invited to celebrate the festive occasion at Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain Palace Museum, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, Al Qattara Arts Centre, and Al Ain Oasis, where they will receive treats and gifts for children.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, in collaboration with the Creative Space Studio, will host an Eid Studio event for families and friends to capture their picture-perfect moments. With the spirit of the historic house inspiring the cultural setting, the two dedicated studio spaces will be open from 5pm to 10pm on 9 and 10 July.

Families can also head over to Cakes & Sprinkles, a summertime pop-up at the Cultural Foundation that will offer a delectable dessert menu of cakes, coffees and ice creams. It will also feature artworks curated from 25 UAE-based artists, as well as interactive fun zones, making it the perfect destination for a fun day out.

A series of culinary events will take residents and visitors on an epicurean journey around Abu Dhabi this Eid Al-Adha. The B.I.G Brunch at Garage, W Abu Dhabi will fill the plates of patrons with a variety of bites from mezze spreads that reflect the tastes of the region to tantalising Asian dishes.

Residents and visitors can also tuck into a scrumptious feast at Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi which will feature exceptional food stations including exquisite roasts, Arabic specialties, and the freshest seafood selections.

For a relaxing long weekend getaway, several hotels and resorts in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain are promoting fantastic Eid ‘staycation’ value deals. The packages offer excellent room rates, exciting dining deals, and other benefits for UAE nationals and residents to enjoy, keeping them close to the festive atmosphere during the short break.

Guests can experience the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche from AED 479 per night, with free AED 300 daily dining credit, and the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain from AED 299 per night with free AED 200 daily dining credit, the Sheraton Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi from AED 449 per night with free AED 300 daily dining credit or Le Meridien Abu Dhabi from AED 429 per night with free AED 300 daily dining credit. All ‘staycation’ packages include guaranteed late check-out until 3pm, beach and pool access from 9am until sunset and two children under 12 years old can stay for free when sharing a room with their parents.

Venturing outside the city for a serene ‘staycation’ and quality time in nature, holidaymakers should head to Telal Resort Al Ain for its exclusive Eid offer of an overnight stay in its Heritage Deluxe Room with breakfast from AED 1,399. The offer includes two free selected desert activities, 20 percent off selected massage treatments and 10 percent off other leisure and entertainment activities around the resort. Advance booking is required on the allocated offer days (from 7 to 11 July) and is subject to availability.

The award-winning Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri is offering guests a memorable three-night stay while only paying for two when booking between July 7 and 17. The offer, starting from AED 1,315 per night, includes a sumptuous daily buffet breakfast, free stays for children under 12 years old and a late 3pm check-out, allowing guests to make the Eid family moments last longer.

The Traders Escape package at Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri is inviting guests to book a three-night stay at the beachfront haven between 7 and 17 July and pay for just two nights. Starting from AED 727 per night for a Premier Room, guests will enjoy a daily buffet breakfast and a 3pm late check-out.

To find out more about Eid Al-Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi, please visit Eid.visitabudhabi.ae.

