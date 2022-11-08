Visitors do not need to register vaccination status via ICA app or ica.gov.ae

UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announces that Covid-19 measures have been lifted from today, at 6am (GST). Visitors are not required to register their vaccination status with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) before arrival and do not need Green Pass status on the Al Hosn app to access Abu Dhabi’s many experiences and attractions.

Hotels, malls, restaurants, and theme parks can all now be accessed without the Green Pass. Now, it’s easier than ever to enjoy the variety of enriching experiences in Abu Dhabi, all available just moments apart.

The news comes as Abu Dhabi launches Experience Abu Dhabi. Find Your Pace, a new campaign that highlights the variety of memorable moments that inspire, excite and restore, welcoming the world to come and discover the emirate in their own way, and at their own pace.

Today’s news makes it even easier for visitors and residents to enjoy Abu Dhabi Calendar, featuring 180 music, entertainment, sporting and family events taking place across 100 days.

With safety remaining a top priority, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is required to isolate for a period of five days.

For more information or to plan your trip to Abu Dhabi, visit visitabudhabi.ae.

