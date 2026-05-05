United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has expanded the SEHHI programme to enhance access to healthy food options in Abu Dhabi, with new technical guidelines to promote better nutrition habits in workplace environments.

This expansion reflects a practical shift toward embedding preventive health into everyday life, by intervening in the environments where people spend most of their time and transforming them into settings that enable healthier decisions to be made easily, without requiring additional effort.

The new technical guideline for the SEHHI programme in workplaces provides a clear, structured and implementable framework, enabling government and private sector entities to translate their health commitments into action through designing environments that support healthy behaviours and facilitate access to better choices.

The guideline outlines a set of standards, most notably the display of calorie information at food touchpoints, while ensuring that a minimum of 30 per cent of menu items meet SEHHI nutritional criteria. It also covers the organisation of healthy meals, snacks, beverages, and vending machine offerings, in a way that enhances the visibility and accessibility of healthier choices.

The guideline defines clear roles and responsibilities for all involved parties, including employers and food vendors, to ensure consistent and measurable implementation. This includes registration, designation of focal points, approval of food products, staff training, the delivery of awareness programmers, as well as ongoing monitoring and impact measurement.

His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “Workplaces are not merely spaces for productivity; they are environments where daily habits are shaped. By expanding the SEHHI programme, we are working to make the healthy choices the easier choice by designing environments that support this shift.

“Today, we are witnessing a practical transition toward preventive health, by embedding it into the details of daily life that make a real difference in the health of our community.”

The guideline applies to all workplaces in Abu Dhabi that facilitate access to food and beverages, covering cafeterias, catering services, vending machines, kiosks, and coffee stations. Employers are encouraged to begin registration and implementation through the official SEHHI programme channels.

For more information on the SEHHI Programme in Workplaces, please visit: https://www.adphc.gov.ae/en/Public-Health-Programs/SEHHI-Programs/SEHHI-in-Workplace

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC):

Established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, the Centre leads efforts to protect and promote well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and partnerships, ADPHC works to build a healthier, safer community in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for proactive and sustainable healthcare.