The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) welcomed a delegation from the Bar Association of England and Wales in a visit aimed at strengthening legal cooperation, exchanging professional expertise, and exploring Abu Dhabi’s advanced judicial system, which aligns with the highest international standards.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on a range of digital and smart judicial services that enable lawyers and litigants to complete their transactions remotely, including filing cases, submitting legal memoranda, and tracking proceedings online.

The delegation also reviewed key practices in regulating the legal profession and mechanisms for developing legal competencies through continuous training and professional development programs. These efforts support the promotion of professional values and ensure the highest levels of transparency and integrity in legal work.

In addition, the delegation learned about the advanced services provided by the ADJD for foreigners, including notary services in English, which cater to the needs of individuals and companies, simplify document authentication processes, and overcome language barriers to facilitate easy access to services.

The delegation was further introduced to the Civil Family Court, the first of its kind in the region, which handles family disputes involving foreigners according to civil laws aligned with global practices. This enhances rights protection, upholds justice, and establishes a judicial system that accommodates the cultural diversity of Abu Dhabi.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Bar Association delegation praised the ADJD for its qualitative progress, the provision of advanced multilingual services for foreigners, and the establishment of specialized courts, describing it as a pioneering global model in judicial work.