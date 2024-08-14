The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department held a joint coordination meeting with the National Guard Command, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and discussed with them ways to develop cooperation to support quality standards of procedures and services provided to inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ensuring the provision of quality services with world-class quality and efficiency.

The meeting comes within the framework of the Department's keenness to enhance cooperation with its strategic partners at the local and federal levels, and to continue development efforts for services and procedures provided to correctional and rehabilitation centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to support cooperation and exchange of expertise with relevant local, federal and international authorities, in order to implement best practices at the global level, which contribute to enhancing the emirate's competitive position at the international level.

In addition, the meeting, which was held at the department’s main headquarters in Abu Dhabi, discussed ways to support and develop the strategic partnership to support and facilitate procedures for inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centres in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which would contribute to upgrading the service system, leading to the application of the best international practices.