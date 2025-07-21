In a pioneering move for the region, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with local financial institution Al Maryah Bank to introduce the use of digital currency for the payment of judicial and legal service fees. This marks a significant leap toward digitising government services and enhancing user experience through innovative financial solutions.

Under the agreement, ADJD becomes the first government entity in the Middle East to officially accept the AE Coin as a digital payment method for court-related transactions. The initiative is a milestone in the UAE’s journey toward a fully integrated digital economy and sets the stage for a new era in digital government payments.

Commenting on the development, His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that the agreement forms part of the department’s broader development strategy. He emphasised that the move aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of ADJD, to build a modern and innovative judicial system that embraces rapid digital transformation to ensure swift justice and enhance Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to continuously modernise the judicial ecosystem and legal services. By diversifying smart payment options and embracing digital currency, we are supporting institutional cooperation and integrating the judicial and financial sectors through advanced technology,” said H.E. Al Abri.

He added that the department is keen on building strategic partnerships with leading banking institutions to maximise the use of digital capabilities and fintech innovations in support of ADJD’s vision for a progressive and responsive legal environment.

From the banking sector’s side, Omar Al Zaabi, Vice Chairman of Al Maryah Bank, commented: “This partnership embodies our mission to foster banking innovation and reinforce the UAE’s leadership in digital financial services. By enabling judicial payments via AE Coin, we are not only streamlining access to government services but also setting a benchmark for how technology can serve the public good in a secure and future-ready manner.”

Obaid Al Kaabi, Board Member of Al Maryah Bank, added: “We are proud to be part of this transformative achievement that enhances trust, transparency, and accessibility in public services. Integrating AE Coin within a major institution like ADJD underscores our commitment to accelerating digital transformation and contributing to a more inclusive financial future.”

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Bank, remarked: “We take pride in supporting the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in realising this forward-looking initiative. It’s not merely a technological step; it’s about delivering advanced, secure financial experiences that reflect the UAE’s values and future vision.”

Ramez Rafiq, General Manager of IED Stablecoin—the firm behind AE Coin—stated: “AE Coin was developed to be a secure, efficient, and regulatory-compliant digital payment solution tailored for the UAE. Its adoption by such a prominent government entity marks a pivotal moment for us and the region’s evolving digital finance landscape. This collaboration reflects the leadership’s trust in homegrown innovation and strengthens AE Coin’s role in building the country’s financial digital infrastructure.”

The implementation of AE Coin in judicial payments sets a regional precedent for integrating digital currencies into government services. It reinforces the UAE’s position at the forefront of public-sector financial innovation and paves the way for AE Coin to be adopted across other government platforms and institutions, enabling faster, simpler, and more transparent services for citizens, residents, and businesses.

With this partnership now in effect, users can pay for a wide range of judicial services using AE Coin—a stablecoin regulated by the UAE Central Bank—via the AEC Wallet. This solution offers a secure, fully digital, and rapid alternative to traditional payment methods, significantly improving service accessibility and operational efficiency in the justice sector.