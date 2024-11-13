The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in cooperation with the Australian Embassy in the UAE, organized a workshop on the Department's advanced and high-caliber services for foreigners, as part of the legal awareness committee's efforts to educate non-Arabic speaking foreign community members about the latest digital and smart services and to promote a legal culture.

The workshop was well-attended by a diverse group of foreign community members with the goal of enhancing legal awareness and educating them about the Department's innovative and quality services. These services serve as a pioneering model for judicial and notarial services worldwide, in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to improve legal knowledge across society and provide judicial and notarial services to bolster Abu Dhabi's competitiveness and attract foreign investments.

At the workshop, communities were briefed on the Civil Marriage Law No. 14/2021 and its effects in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as the objectives behind establishing the Civil Family Court which offers a flexible and advanced mechanism to efficiently address personal status issues for foreigners.

The workshop shed light on the English Notary Services Bureau, the first of its kind in the Middle East, which streamlines legal documentation processes and ensures access to justice by expediting the certification of contracts and written documents in English. This, in turn, enhances service quality and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, the workshop also highlighted the Foreign Experts Court in Abu Dhabi, which was founded in 2019 to resolve disputes related to commercial activities, foreign investors, investment projects, and conflicts within the business community. It is worth mentioning that ruling of this court are issued in both Arabic and English languages.