The ADJD has conducted the first notary transaction in English and has it digitally notarised, using video communication technology, through the Notary Services Bureau in English, the first of its kind in the Middle East, to provide notarization and authentication services of contracts, documents and declarations in English without the need for the Arabic translation.

His excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al- Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department emphasized that, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to achieve global leadership, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to develop advanced future courts that offer top-notch services, the launch of the Notary Services Bureau in English supports the competitive position of Abu Dhabi and enhances its appeal to foreign investments.

Al-Abri stated that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is persistently working towards modernizing and improving notary services. Their aim is to simplify procedures and achieve leadership and excellence by adopting innovative services and utilizing modern technologies. These efforts are in line with the Abu Dhabi government's goal of ensuring business continuity and sustainability in the country.

Al-Abri pointed out that the new bureau allows notary transactions in English to be completed remotely. It serves the needs of different groups and foreign companies in Abu Dhabi. It specifically addresses the language barriers faced by non-Arabic speakers, making it easier for foreign clients to access services related to notarizing and authenticating company contracts, board of directors' decisions, meeting minutes, powers of attorney, and declarations in English.

The bureau provides services for notarization and authentication of transactions and documents in English without the need for Arabic translation in accordance with the provisions of Article 16 of Law No. 11 of 2017 concerning the notary public in Abu Dhabi. These include various types of contracts, declarations, undertakings, monthly income declarations, no objection to travel, waivers, settlement agreements, all types of powers of attorney, signatures authentication, and board of resolutions. It also includes minutes of meetings and everything related to documents issued by companies and private and public legal persons in the course of their business activities.