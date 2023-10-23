Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Government concluded its participation in GITEX Global 2023, the world’s largest tech and start-up exhibition held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 16-20 October 2023. 26 innovative projects were launched at the event, alongside 52 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with a wide range of key digital partners.

The Abu Dhabi Government pavilion welcomed more than 42000 visitors, attracting high-profile VIPs from both the government and private sectors.

Abu Dhabi Government’s participation centred around five key pillars: Government Services, Government Solutions, Data & AI, Cyber Security, and Digital Enablement. The pavilion showcased more than 110 projects and initiatives across several fields relevant to Abu Dhabi citizens, residents, and businesses, including transport, healthcare, social wellbeing, data security, health and safety, communications, crisis management, and many more.

33 Abu Dhabi Government entities participated, showcasing their latest projects at the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion, including:

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA);

Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC);

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA);

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI);

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA);

Abu Dhabi Customs;

Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (ADDCD);

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED);

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE);

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA);

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO);

Abu Dhabi Police;

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC);

Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA);

Department of Government Enablement (DGE) and its affiliate entity Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD);

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT);

Family Development Foundation (FDF);

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI); and

Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

Projects and initiatives on display to visitors at the pavilion included the latest iteration of the unified Abu Dhabi Government services platform — TAMM, as well as the Driver Emergency Alert System; AI Smart Inspection Vehicles; the 3D Geospatial Energy and Water Use Intensity Heatmap Dashboard; cyber-security app FalconLLM; the Iskan Abu Dhabi housing services app; and data management initiatives ‘Unlocking the Potential of Data for the Greater Good’ and ‘Insights and Foresights’.

“Abu Dhabi Government’s participation at GITEX Global 2023 underscores its commitment to cementing the Emirate’s position at the forefront of innovation, in alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision of leveraging digital transformation to meet the needs of its citizens, residents, and businesses,” said His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of Department of Government Enablement. “Projects and initiatives showcased at the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion throughout GITEX this year highlight the government’s drive to become an agile, future-forward government capable of delivering excellence in customer-centric digital government services.”

Abu Dhabi Government entities present at the event also signed 52 MoUs with various tech players, all set to enable the Emirate’s digital future.

ADDED cemented relationships with the Integrated Transport Centre, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and ADAFSA.

Meanwhile, DoH confirmed partnerships with Abu Dhabi University, M42, Burjeel Holdings, Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and Microsoft Gulf – FZ LLC, while new partners for DMT included MBZUAI and Amazon.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an also signed an agreement with Etisalat, while ADDCD inked a partnership with Accenture.

Partnerships with cargoX, UAE Media Council, MBZUAI, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology were signed by Abu Dhabi Customs.

In addition, ADQCC signed agreements with G42, and DoE, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT) cemented partnerships with New York University – Abu Dhabi and Microsoft.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), while ADHA signed a partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Abu ADIO also signed agreements with PONY.AI, Star Charge and NWTN.

DGE signed agreements and MoUs with Microsoft, RationalTech, TrendMicro, Intalio, ePam, ServiceNow (KPMG) and CHAINSYS, while TAMM signed agreements and partnerships with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP); Salik, du, Etisalat, Shory, ADNOC and Tencent. Meanwhile, SCAD inked agreements and MoUs with ADCCI, the Ministry of Education (MoE), G42, IBM and Presight AI Technologies LLC.

Other government entities that participated in GITEX Global 2023 included Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA); Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD); Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE); Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center – Abu Dhabi; Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD); Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem; and Khalifa University.

The Abu Dhabi Government was represented at GITEX Global 2023 by the Department of Government Enablement (DGE). DGE facilitated collaboration across all government entities and partners involved in the event to ensure a seamless, cohesive experience for both stakeholders and visitors.