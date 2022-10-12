His Excellency Ali Al Ketbi: Abu Dhabi Data program will ensure that Abu Dhabi is a Data and AI-Powered Emirate that harness data for the wellbeing of its residents and visitors.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Government Support, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) - the government entity that leads the digital future of Abu Dhabi, announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Data Program that aims to deliver a data-driven transformation for the Abu Dhabi government to make data more available, accessible and impactful than ever.

The Abu Dhabi Data program (also known as Abu Dhabi Data Enablement Program) focuses on all aspects of data management from building the data capabilities and skillsets, activating and building of data foundations across government sectors, building a one-of-a-kind next-generation infrastructure that can support the program’s vision, deploying the necessary regulatory data toolkits, developing sectoral executive dashboards to be consumed at the top of government, and improving the maturity of data management across the Abu Dhabi government entities.

The launch comes as part of ADDA’s participation at GITEX Global 2022 under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, which includes more than 30 government and academic entities, and will continue until October 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The launch was attended by H.E Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, and His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, in addition to senior officials from the Abu Dhabi Government Entities.

Abu Dhabi Data Program aims to harness the power of data through a holistic, whole-of-government approach powered by a future-ready cross-government technology backbone built on UAE’s national sovereign cloud and in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority strategic technology partners, that will enable and empower Abu Dhabi to harvest and unlock the value of data and allow it to flow into the digital future.

The new initiative will empower Abu Dhabi government entities to accelerate their data journeys, build and attract the right skills, and provide a unique toolkit of regulations, resources, and assets, to ensure the value of data is realized. Abu Dhabi Data program is focused on establishing Abu Dhabi as a center of excellence for Data, and becoming an exporter of data skills, thought leadership, and knowledge to the world.

Commenting on the launch of the program, H.E Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support- Abu Dhabi (DGS) said: “Data has become the core engine for growth and a strategic asset around the world fuelling policy making, strategic insights, innovation and AI across nations. Abu Dhabi Data program will ensure that Abu Dhabi is a Data and AI-Powered Emirate that harness data for the wellbeing of its residents and visitors, economic growth, and innovation across the different aspects of life.”

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “By introducing the Abu Dhabi Data Program, we aspire to bring about a tangible transformation in data management in the Abu Dhabi government, as it aims to enable government entities to realize the value of data and make it more easily available to all. Through the Program’s tools and methodology that revolves around realizing the value of data, we look forward to achieving the desired positive impact, which is to increase the maturity level of data management, enable the free flow of data between government entities, benefit from data insights and analytics in making sound and well-informed decisions, in addition to enabling a data-driven digital government.”

The Abu Dhabi Data Program is a joint collaborative effort between government entities in Abu Dhabi to enable a data-driven digital agenda in the Emirate. The program seeks to expand the data ecosystem within the government and private sectors; promote a mature data-driven culture within Abu Dhabi government entities; establish and operate a leading government-wide technology infrastructure; enable Abu Dhabi to realize the value of data and utilize the benefits of data analytics and artificial intelligence; and strengthen the position of Abu Dhabi as a hub for excellence in data management, in addition to harnessing the power of data to promote economic growth and accelerate the digital economy.

The Abu Dhabi Government is participating for the eleventh time in GITEX Global 2022, following the great successes it achieved during previous participations. Last year, the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion attracted more than 12,685 visitors, and 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed. Additionally, 100 innovative initiatives and projects were also showcased in the field of digital transformation.

About Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority is leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi government by supporting our government partners to deliver services and build ecosystems, that enrich quality of life and multiply opportunities for business and personal growth. ADDA supports Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation through strategies, policies, standards and enterprise architecture for increased government performance. In addition, ADDA delivers digital services, platforms and channels, and implement artificial intelligence, shared government and cybersecurity solutions for government entities.