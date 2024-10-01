Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) is participating in the 26th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2024), organized by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), from 1 to 3 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The DoE will showcase Abu Dhabi's leadership efforts in driving sustainability to all participants, visitors, and representatives of public and private sector companies from around the world, as the emirate continues its pursuit of building a sustainable future and achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the DoE said: “We are pleased to participate in WETEX 2024, which provides an important opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise with various local and international entities and to learn about the latest strategies, initiatives, and new technological solutions that contribute to creating a more sustainable and prosperous future. Our sponsorship of this event reflects our belief in the importance of enhancing efforts and joint cooperation with various stakeholders to advance the energy sector and support initiatives aimed at decarbonization, relying on clean and renewable energy sources, thus contributing to supporting sustainable economic growth.”

His Excellency expressed deep gratitude to the DEWA management for its successful organization of the exhibition year after year, which has become a distinguished global event attracting top experts, specialists, and leading companies in the fields of water, energy, and the environment.

The DoE is set to participate in several panel discussions and interactive workshops to discuss a range of important topics, including artificial intelligence, sustainable water solutions, and sustainability in education. DoE representatives will also deliver specialized presentations on Abu Dhabi’s Low-Carbon Hydrogen Policy, the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, financing the energy transition in the MENA, as well as a forward-looking perspective on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and strategies towards a carbon-free economy.

The DoE will also showcase a range of pioneering strategic projects in Abu Dhabi’s energy sector, such as the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which reduces carbon emissions by 21 million metric tons annually, equivalent to removing 3.2 million vehicles from Abu Dhabi's roads; the Al Dhafra Solar PV Power Plant with a production capacity of 1,584 MW spanning approximately 20 square kilometers; and the Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Plant, which reduces CO2 emissions by 1 million tons annually, equivalent to removing 200,000 vehicles from Abu Dhabi's roads. The Taweelah Reverse Osmosis Water Desalination Plant, with a production capacity of 200 million imperial gallons per day, and the Al Ajban Solar PV Plant, providing 1,500 MW of power generation capacity and expected to reduce Abu Dhabi’s CO2 emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tons annually, will also be highlighted.

The DoE will focus on informing exhibition visitors about its latest policies, regulatory frameworks, and certifications as the regulatory authority for the energy sector in Abu Dhabi. Key among these are the new regulatory policy for low-carbon water certificates, the water management policy for district cooling plants, the demand response policy, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure policy in Abu Dhabi, the waste-to-energy policy, and the consumer protection policy.

Additionally, the DoE will showcase the Clean Energy Certificates Program and its associated regulatory policies, along with the Energy Sector Outlook Report for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi 2050, which is the first comprehensive guiding document outlining the future vision for the energy sector in the emirate, supporting a balanced and effective transformation of the sector.