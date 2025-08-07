Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced the implementation of the first vertical Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tank system, specifically designed for food establishments.

This pioneering initiative aims to enhance safety standards and improve operational efficiency in gas supply processes. The newly introduced system serves as a safer and more efficient alternative to conventional gas cylinders.

It utilizes a vertical tank with a capacity of up to 125 gallons, equipped with a high-safety vaporizer and filled directly on-site by licensed operators eliminating the need for cylinder storage or handling.

This innovation significantly reduces the risk of leaks and accidents while simplifying operations, making it an ideal solution for establishments seeking a safer and more sustainable working environment.

As part of this initiative, the Department has issued Technical Bulletin No. (1/2025), outlining the technical requirements, safety standards, and regulatory conditions for the installation and operation of these tanks. The bulletin aligns with the standards of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code of Practice.

Engineer Ahmed Al Sheebani, Executive Director of the Petroleum Products Regulatory Affairs Sector at DoE, said that the initiative reflects the Department’s ongoing commitment to protecting lives and property while fostering a safe and sustainable operational environment for the food sector. He highlighted the vital role gas plays in the operational chains of food establishments and noted that adopting safer systems is a key step toward achieving broader sustainability and public safety goals.

He Added that the new system is part of building a more secure and sustainable infrastructure, enabling establishments to operate with confidence and reliability. He also noted the Department’s collaboration with licensed private-sector operators to implement the system in accordance with the highest international standards.

The Department of Energy called on all food establishments particularly those in areas without access to underground gas networks or centralized gas systems—to adopt this advanced solution. The system offers a comprehensive and safe alternative that meets both current and future regulatory requirements while enhancing operational safety and reducing long-term operational costs.