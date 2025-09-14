Agreements to be signed to advance economic cooperation and strengthen strategic ties

Collaboration to enhance sustainability and boost competitiveness

Abu Dhabi – In line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening international economic partnerships and advancing trade and investment cooperation with strategic partners worldwide, a delegation led by His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will visit Germany from 15 to 18 September 2025.

The visit takes place at a time of profound transformation in the global economy, underscoring the importance of forging and strengthening partnerships rooted in innovation and knowledge exchange. As Europe’s largest economy and the world’s fourth-largest, Germany remains a key partner of the Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Economic relations between the UAE and Germany have grown rapidly in recent years. Non-oil trade volume between the two countries reached AED 50.68 billion (US$ 13.8 billion) in 2024, marking a 5.4% increase over 2023.

The visit will witness the signing of several agreements, embodying a shared vision to advance economic cooperation, boost innovative entrepreneurial projects, and launch initiatives that promote sustainability and innovation.

The delegation comprises representatives from leading entities and institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the global technology ecosystem Hub71, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), alongside private-sector representatives and entrepreneurs.

During the visit, both sides will bring into focus the importance of sharing knowledge and best practices, with particular attention to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, industrial innovation, technology, clean energy, financial services, and logistics.

In addition, developing the role of family businesses will be a key area of cooperation as Germany stands as a global leader in this sphere, with 96 companies listed among the world’s 750 largest family businesses, and three of these are among the top ten largest family businesses worldwide. German family firms generate revenues exceeding AED 4.77 trillion (US$ 1.3 trillion) and provide approximately 3.9 million jobs. This presents significant opportunities for Abu Dhabi and Germany to deepen cooperation and exchange expertise in governance, sustainability, and growth strategies for family enterprises.

Establishing Long-Term Partnerships

H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, said: “This visit reflects the deep and longstanding relations between Abu Dhabi and Germany. It embodies our commitment to forge and cement long-term economic partnerships grounded in innovation and sustainability. With our shared vision for the green economy and digital transformation, Emirati German cooperation is set to achieve greater growth and prosperity.”

He added that the economic and trade relations between Abu Dhabi and Germany represent a model of integration and partnership. “The increasing presence of German companies in the emirate, alongside rising trade volumes, demonstrates growing confidence in Abu Dhabi as a global economic hub. This is supported by an attractive investment climate, modern infrastructure, and progressive legislation that collectively enhance business competitiveness,” he added.

In the first 8 months of 2025, German business activity in Abu Dhabi has continued to expand, with memberships at the Abu Dhabi Chamber recording a 17% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024. This growth reflects the strengthening of bilateral economic ties and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred hub for German investors and enterprises in the region.

“We look forward to further strengthening this cooperation through joint initiatives that align with Abu Dhabi’s economic strategies. This will open broader horizons for Emirati and German companies to invest, innovate, and build a global model for sustainable partnership that can face challenges and create future opportunities,” H.E. said.