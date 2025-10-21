SMEs account for 98% of all companies operating in the F&B sector

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi’s food and beverage (F&B) sector has witnessed exceptional growth, reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a leading regional hub for the food industry. The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) announced that active memberships in the sector reached 24,594 by the end of September 2025; a clear indication of investor confidence and a thriving business environment in the Emirate.

ADCCI’s data shows the sector is increasingly attractive to small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups. The first half of 2025 saw a 42.2% rise in new memberships compared to the same period in 2024, with more than 570 new companies joining the chamber in six months.

The announcement coincides with ADCCI’s participation in Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2025, taking place from 21 to 23 October 2025 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of Global Food Week. Through this participation, the ADCCI aims to champion the pivotal role of the private sector in supporting food security and enhancing the resilience of its supply chains.

Annual Record Growth

Statistics show that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2024 reached approximately 23.8%, indicating sustained expansion in this vital sector, which directly supports GDP growth and economic diversification.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber noted that SMEs constitute 98% of all companies operating in the F&B sector, underscoring their vital role in driving innovation and sustainable growth.

The report also highlighted Al Ain’s role as a major agricultural hub within the emirate of Abu Dhabi, given its longstanding agricultural heritage and strategic importance to national food production and distribution.

Broadening Investor Base



According to ADCCI’s data, 94% of sector members are engaged in commercial activities, with other activities representing 6%. Commercial activity is concentrated in groceries (8%), fresh produce (8%) and confectionery (7%), while fish, chocolate, dietary supplements and canned foods each account for between 3% and 4%; illustrating the breadth of F&B supply and distribution chains.

Within accommodation and food services, cafés and cafeterias rank first at 23% of activities, followed by restaurants at 18%, hot and cold beverage outlets at 16%, and dessert and bakery shops at 14%; highlighting the evolving culinary landscape in the Emirate and the diversity of consumer offerings.

In manufacturing, baked goods and bread products lead at 31%, followed by automated bakeries at 14%, while ghee, bottled water, dairy and dairy products each range around 13 to 14%; reflecting a growing shift towards sustainable local production.

Supporting a Sustainable Food System



His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The food and beverage sector is a core pillar of the national economy, playing a direct role in achieving food security and supporting economic diversification. ADCCI is proud of its ongoing efforts to empower national companies operating in this vital sector by providing a supportive business environment that encourages innovation and investment, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.”

He added: “ADDCI’s participation in Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2025 reflects our commitment to supporting the growth of this strategic sector and to strengthening regional and global partnerships. The exhibition is an ideal platform for knowledge exchange and for showcasing innovations in agri-tech and supply chains, opening meaningful opportunities for local and international investors to explore collaboration and investment in the future of the food industry.”

Economic Competitiveness

The chamber affirmed that the rise in F&B memberships reflects strong confidence in Abu Dhabi’s economy and the success of its development strategies aimed at building a resilient and sustainable food ecosystem. This momentum also exemplifies the growing role of the UAE’s private sector and the nation’s orientation towards a more efficient, knowledge-based and innovative economy.

Abu Dhabi’s F&B sector stands as a model for sustainable development and economic integration, balancing between the leadership of national enterprises and the Emirate’s appeal to global investors and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and global hub for food industries and modern agriculture.

