Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) announced the signing of a Unified Framwork agreement (UFA) with Abu Dhabi Energy Services(ADES), with the aim of enhancing cooperation between both entities in the areas of environmental sustainability, improving energy efficiency, and rationalizing water and electricity consumption through the retrofitting of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s buildings in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with energy efficiency measures.

ADES, a subsidiary of TAQA Group, signed the agreement with the Abu Dhabi Chamber on the sidelines of the ‘Sustainable Buildings & RetrofitTech Summit’ in Abu Dhabi. The UFA, which was recently approved by the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi in coordination with the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi, provides a comprehensive approach, integrating the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalization (DSM) Strategy 2030, , signaling the commencement of the Government Buildings Retrofits Program.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADCCI, and Khalid Mohammed Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADES, in the presence Ahmed Al Falasi, Acting Executive Director – Energy Efficiency of the DoE, along with a number of senior officials from both entities.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, said, “The partnership agreement is in line with the directives of both the Abu Dhabi Chamber and ADES to maintain a sustainable environment at the local level. It’s also consistent with the government’s tireless efforts to improve energy management and improve efficiency through the optimal use of resources and rationalizing water and electricity consumption in the Emirate, in a way that contributes to meeting the objectives of the Abu Dhabi DSM & Energy Rationalization Strategy 2030 , and achieving the aspirations of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy.”

Khalid Mohammed Al Qubaisi, said, “The announcement of the UFA with the Abu Dhabi Chamber is the culmination of united efforts, reflecting our joint commitment to achieving the goals of environmental sustainability and improving energy efficiency in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

He added: “By retrofitting the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s buildings, we will be able to achieve tangible savings in energy and water consumption, which contributes to enhancing the optimal management of resources and reducing the carbon footprint in the buildings included in the agreement. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to achieving the goals of the Abu Dhabi DSM & Energy Rationalization Strategy 2030 and the aspirations of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy,”.

Under the agreement, cooperation will be strengthened between the two entities in the areas of exchanging knowledge, environmental studies, and the exchange of information on building rehabilitation, with the aim of enhancing energy efficiency and rationalizing water and electricity consumption in the Chamber’s buildings, as well as monitoring and auditing current consumption levels of electrical energy and developing a comprehensive improvement plan as well as proposing solutions and applying sustainable technological systems and innovations in the sector.

ADES seeks to achieve maximum levels of energy efficiency in government and private buildings by improving and replacing existing equipment and performing periodic maintenance which contributes to reducing overall energy consumption by around 25-40%.

Furthermore, ADES is mandated with the retrofitting of buildings in the government and private sectors in Abu Dhabi, by developing projects that will contribute to saving water and electricity consumption. The company also helps building owners in improving the infrastructure of their buildings and saving consumption by employing the savings resulting from future water and electricity bills to finance efficiency improvement projects in buildings.